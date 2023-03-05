Chicago Bears 2023 Free Agency Roundtable: Sleeper signing we’d like to see

The Chicago Bears are going to sign a bunch of good football players once the league year opens on March 15, and not all will be expected. Many will have rumors linking them to the Bears, while others will seemingly come out of nowhere.

I asked a few of our WCG team to give me their take on these six prompts we've been sharing all week, and today's final topic is...

Who is a sleeper signing you think the Bears could make?

Here's what we had to say.

Mike McGlinchey

“The Bears will spend serious money on the O-line. Especially at RT. In terms of schematic fit and dependability, there are few as good as Mike McGlinchey. He’s a serious, if unspectacular, upgrade waiting to happen." ~ Erik Christopher Duerrwaechter

Allen Lazard

“Ever since Luke Getsy signed on as offensive coordinator, the Bears have made a habit of bringing in former offensive Packers familiar with Getsy and his system (Equanimeous St. Brown, Lucas Patrick). Lazard is coming off a career season in Green Bay in terms of receiving yards (788), and could prove to be a valuable depth piece in the Bears WR corps along with Chase Claypool and St. Brown." ~ Peter Borkowski

Jakobi Meyers

“Yes Poles already invested in Chase Claypool, but the Bears need to add another legitimate target for Justin Fields, and Meyers’ style fits what the Bears need perfectly." ~ Bill Zimmerman

Poona Ford

“Anyone who can keep on over 300 lbs while under 6 ft is going to be a favorite of mine. This seems like a prime opportunity to buy low on a player who was solid in his first three years before hitting a down year coming into FA when switching to a 3-4 scheme. Come to Chicago’s 4-3 front and thrive, big buddy!” ~ Patti Curl

Zach Allen

“The Bears need bodies on their d-line, and whether they envision the 6’5”, 285 pounder as a three-tech, or as a big defensive end, Allen has the size, strength, and quickness to fit into the scheme.” ~ Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.

Who is the player you think the Bears could sneak in and unexpectedly sign?

