Building the Board: Wide receiver press conferences from the NFL Combine

For the first time, Windy City Gridiron had credentialed representation at the NFL Combine, with Robert Schmitz making the trip to Indianapolis. While it was technically “work,” he had a blast, and he shared much of his experience with me on my T Formation Conversation podcast, which you can check out here.

He also got to attend a bunch of prospect press conferences, where he managed to fire off a few questions of his own, but he also recorded them to share with all our listeners.

You can check out these quick Q&A sessions a few wide receivers had with the media in the embeds below.

Zay Flowers, Boston College

Josh Downs, North Carolina

Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Michael Wilson, Stanford

The Chicago Bears will likely draft a wide out at some point, so would you like to see any of these players in the Navy and Orange?