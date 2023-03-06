‘Compensation is being hammered out’ regarding the Bears trading the 1st pick

No matter where you looked or listened, the Chicago Bears were the talk of the NFL Combine. With the top draft pick and the most cap space available, they are set up to absolutely own the offseason, so it’s no surprise that the rumors were flying in from various media outlets. We already shared a couple from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Peter King of NBC Sports, but this latest from Rich Eisen is especially juicy.

“The Bears are already long down the road of trading the first overall pick,” Eisen said earlier today on his show, adding, “teams have been identified, compensation is being hammered out.”

Eisen, who has been the face of the NFL Network since 2003, also said that Chicago general manager Ryan Poles is “playing this thing like a virtuoso so far.”

You can check out the full top five rumors segment from the Rich Eisen Show’s Twitter feed here, or peep out the Bears part in this embed below.