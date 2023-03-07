Building the Board: Tight end press conferences from the NFL Combine

WCG had one of our guys in Indianapolis to check out the NFL Combine, so check out the audio that Robert Schmitz grabbed during the tight end press conferences.

The first podcast was especially interesting because Miami’s Will Mallory played for Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in the Senior Bowl, and Robert asked him about that time.

Check them out in the embeds below.

Will Mallory, Miami

Brayden Willis, Oklahoma

The Bears only have one tight end under contract that received significant time a season ago, Cole Kmet, so they’re likely to draft a tight end at some point.

Would you like to see either of these players selected by Ryan Poles?

Who is your favorite tight end in the 2023 draft class?

