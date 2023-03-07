The Bear’s Den, March 7, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Derek Carr signing with Saints best-case scenario for Bears - NBC Sports Chicago - With Derek Carr heading to New Orleans, the offseason road that runs the Bears and the No. 1 pick just got a little more crowded.

The Chicago Bears are using an unconventional method to gauge NFL Draft prospects - On Tap Sports Net - Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus want to see draft prospects’ competitiveness in action at the NFL Combine.

Zooming in on the Blockers, Vol. 1: Tackles - Da Bears Blog - Free agency is right around the corner, and the Bears have money to spend. In order to best understand which positions they need to prioritize, it helps to examine who they have coming back. I already did that at both defensive end and defensive tackle, and this week the focus shifts to the offensive line. That starts today with a look at the tackles.

Bears should have fascinating choices for trading No. 1 pick - 670 The Score - The Bears are preparing to build around quarterback Justin Fields, which should leave them with intriguing choices in dealing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mock Draft 2.0-Post Combine Edition - The Irish Bears Network - The combine is over, free agency is a week away so that means it’s time to for another mock draft. It’s not inconceivable the Bears trade the first pick this week so let’s explore the different ways the draft could unfold. 1.

Why the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine left a lasting impression - CHGO - The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is one I will never forget. Here is an in-depth look as to what it was like covering the combine for CHGO Sports.

CHGO Bears Podcast: NFL Combine takeaways: What we learned from Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses what they learned from the NFL Combine, Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears.

NFL combine notebook: Bears intel on trade price, partners, QB class - NBC Sports Chicago - The NFL combine is a time for the entire league to get together to swap information and gossip. Here’s what we heard from a week in Indy.

2023 NFL mock draft: Bears trade down twice, add elite playmakers - NBC Sports Chicago - With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in the books, Bears insider Josh Schrock delivers his latest seven-round Bears mock draft with a complete view of Round 1.

KNOW THINE ENEMY HERO

K.J. Osborn saved a man’s life on Sunday - Daily Norseman - A pretty incredible story

POLISH SAUSAGE

Yes, there's a time and a place for tanking - ProFootballTalk - This year, the Texans won a meaningless Week 18 game over the Colts, with a touchdown in the final minute and a two-point conversion that sealed the victory. It really was a gift for the Bears, who weren’t expecting it.

With Derek Carr apparently picking the Saints, will Aaron Rodgers land with the Jets? - ProFootballTalk - We’ll find out soon enough. The clock keeps ticking on the Prince of Deliberate Darkness.

Report: Seahawks, Geno Smith agree to a three-year, $105 million deal - ProFootballTalk - Well, that didn’t take long.

Report: Rams to release Leonard Floyd if no trade partner found - ProFootballTalk - A Bears first-round pick in 2016, Floyd has 47.5 sacks in 104 career games. He’s also recorded 54 tackles for loss, 103 QB hits, three forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and a pair of interceptions.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Post NFL Scouting Combine - Sports Illustrated - 2023 NFL Mock Draft selections after the NFL Scouting Combine.

FMIA Combine Week: Ryan Poles on "Healing" the Bears and His Plan for the First Overall Pick - ProFootballTalk - Peter King reports on his week at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, featuring Bears GM Ryan Poles on what Chicago will do with the first overall draft pick.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Witfong's Building the Board: Wide receiver press conferences from the NFL Combine - Windy City Gridiron - Check out the audio from these press conferences featuring several wide outs that will hear their name called in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jonhelmkamp: Bears 2023 NFL Draft - Best Trade Down Partners And Potential Targets - Windy City Gridiron - With the Chicago Bears looking to trade the first overall pick, what teams make the most sense as a potential trade partner?

Wiltfong: Bears draft rumors - ‘Compensation is being hammered out’ regarding the Bears trading the 1st pick - Windy City Gridiron - Rich Eisen dropped his top 5 rumors he heard at the 2023 NFL Combine, and the Chicago Bears were featured prominently.

Duerrwaechter: Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles expects multiple first-round picks in a trade - Windy City Gridiron - Peter King of NBC Sports sat down and spoke with the current bossman of Halas Hall, and a lot of tea was spilled during the conversation.

Infante's 2023 Bears mock draft: Post-Combine picks - Windy City Gridiron - With the NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, let’s do a mock draft!

Zimmerman: How should Chicago Bears address WR in 2023? It’s a tricky situation. - Windy City Gridiron - Adding to the wide receiver position is more challenging than you realize.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.