All 22uesday: Reviewing the NFL Combine + More Free Agency

Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from a few NFL Draft prospects that showed out during the weekend’s NFL Scouting Combine as well as a few more Chicago Bears Free Agent targets that we’ve yet to discuss! A link to the stream is available below.

Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...

Who popped off the hardest in Indianapolis?

What was it like being at the combine?

How are we feeling about the Bears’ trading prospects at #1?

Does Zach Allen fit on the Bears?

Other bears-related notes, of course

And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!