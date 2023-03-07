 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All 22uesday: Reviewing the NFL Combine + More Free Agency

Robert S. talked through the tape from various draft prospects that showed out at the NFL combine as well as a few un-discussed Bears Free Agency targets live on 2nd City Gridiron last night — check it out at the link below!

By Robert Schmitz
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from a few NFL Draft prospects that showed out during the weekend’s NFL Scouting Combine as well as a few more Chicago Bears Free Agent targets that we’ve yet to discuss! A link to the stream is available below.

Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...

  • Who popped off the hardest in Indianapolis?
  • What was it like being at the combine?
  • How are we feeling about the Bears’ trading prospects at #1?
  • Does Zach Allen fit on the Bears?
  • Other bears-related notes, of course
  • And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!

