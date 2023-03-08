Building the Board: Cornerback press conferences from the NFL Combine

The 2023 cornerback class is shaping up to be a deep one, and the Chicago Bears may have one fall into their laps that is too good to pass up. With them having so many needs, it makes sense to draft the best football player available, so adding another good corner to the mix is a real option. Jaylor Johnson and Kyler Gordon have two of the spots locked down, but Chicago could use an upgrade after them.

Robert Schmitz was in Indianapolis last week at the NFL Combine, and he was able to get some audio from the press conferences with several prospects. Check out our wide receivers and tight ends podcasts here and here, and here are the two corner pressers he was able to attend.

Riley Moss, Iowa

Julius Brents, Kansas State

Do you think the Bears are in the market for a rookie corner? Would you like to see Moss or Brents playing in Chicago?