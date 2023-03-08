The Bear’s Den, March 8, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Orlando Brown an intriguing option for Bears in free agency - Chicago Sun-Times - After the Chiefs declined to apply the franchise tag to the four-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle again, Brown likely will be one of the best available tackles in free agency.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a perfect fit for the Bears offense - The Irish Bears Network - Jaxon Smith-Njigba is someone that we have sung the praises of for months now. In a weak class of pass-catchers, he is the one player that stands out above his peers as a potential blue-chip prospect. While the first overall pick is obviously too rich for his services, the Bears would be wise to prioritize

Saquon Barkley tag helps give Bears clear plan of attack in free agency - NBC Sports Chicago - The NFL's tag deadline saw the Chiefs give the Bears a top free-agent target while the Giants removed an unnecessary temptation from the equation.

Orlando Brown Jr., Frank Clark could make Chiefs' loss Bears' gain - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles knows Orlando Brown Jr. and Frank Clark well from his time in Kansas City. As the Chiefs potentially move on from two stars, could Bears could benefit from the champs' predicament.

What Saquon Barkley franchise tag means for Bears, David Montgomery - NBC Sports Chicago - The Giants signed Daniel Jones to a contract extension on Tuesday, and that had a domino effect that could impact the Bears and David Montgomery.

Wood: Zooming in on the Blockers, Vol. 3 - Center, TE, WR - Da Bears Blog - Prior days explored the tackles and guards, and today will focus on center, with a bonus glance at tight end and wide receiver blocking.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

New York Jets officials are flying to meet with Aaron Rodgers in person - Acme Packing Company - The Jets are pulling out all the stops to try to coax Rodgers into agreeing to make a move to the Big Apple.

Aaron Rodgers’ flirtation with Jets may end up a boon to Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Tuesday, though, produced perhaps the most tangible sign that Rodgers could leave the NFC North and transfer his claim to the Bears franchise back to its rightful owner.

FREE AGENCY & DRAFT

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2023: Orlando Brown, Javon Hargrave headline ranking - NFL.com - Gregg Rosenthal dives deep into the upcoming market to rank NFL.com’s Top 101 Free Agents of 2023. Who are the best players available in this year’s class?

The Lamar Jackson unprovable collusion has started quickly - ProFootballTalk - When it comes to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, there will never be direct evidence of an agreement among teams or a directive from 345 Park Avenue to avoid at all costs giving Jackson a fully-guaranteed contract. But the circumstantial evidence is potent, and (as we saw today) sudden.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Giants place franchise tag on Saquon Barkley after finalizing deal with Daniel Jones - ProFootballTalk - The Giants are now franchising Barkley, after Jones agreed to a contract extension.

Ravens put non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson - ProFootballTalk - Lamar Jackson is available to any team that can sign him to a contract and is willing to give the Ravens two first-round draft picks.

Falcons won't pursue Lamar Jackson - ProFootballTalk - According to multiple reports, the Falcons will not pursue Jackson to be their next quarterback.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Todd McShay mock draft has Bears trading twice, drafting Peter Skoronski - NBC Sports Chicago - With excitement growing about this year's quarterbacks after the NFL Combine, Todd McShay believes the Bears will trade the No. 1 pick, then trade back again before adding someone to help Justin Fields.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles wants all the NFL Draft picks - CHGO - In this episode, Adam Hoge, Mark Carman and Nicholas Moreano discuss double trade-down scenarios in the first round and Orlando Brown's fit on the Bears.

Wood: Zooming in on the Blockers, Vol. 2 - Guards - Da Bears Blog - The Bears had four guards play meaningful snaps last year, and the table below shows how they held up in pass protection compared to the 77 guards around the NFL who had at least 200 pass blocking snaps (Lucas Patrick did not have enough snaps to qualify, so his ranks are where he would have fit if he did).

Bears used putt-putt, darts to create relaxed interviews - 670 The Score - At the NFL Combine, the Bears challenged prospects to compete in putt-putt golf or darts, a unique concept that helped create a more relaxed and comfortable environment.

Householder: 2023 NFL Franchise tag players set - Windy City Gridiron - Six players received the franchise tag. There could be some fallout related to Chicago and their No. 1 overall pick

Schmitz' All 22uesday: Reviewing the NFL Combine + More Free Agency - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. talked through the tape from various draft prospects that showed out at the NFL combine as well as a few un-discussed Bears Free Agency targets live on 2nd City Gridiron last night — check it out at the link below!

Wiltfong: 2023 Chicago Bears Mock Draft: All trenches edition - Windy City Gridiron - Lester’s latest theme mock draft for the Chicago Bears had one goal in mind: Improve the trenches.

Schmitz' 2023 NFL Draft Profile: Kansas State CB Julius Brents - Windy City Gridiron - Robert Schmitz shares his scouting report of Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents.

Gabriel: NFL Combine fallout, trade talks, and what’s next for the Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - It was another newsworthy NFL Combine, so Greg Gabriel shares his thoughts on what went down in Indy and what could be next for the Chicago Bears.

