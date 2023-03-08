Chicago Bears Re-sign Fullback Khari Blasingame to Two-Year Extension

The first of a few anticipated re-signings have happened for the Chicago Bears. Go figure that the first multi-year deal finalized will be on the offensive side of the ball to kick things off for the 2023 off-season.

Per Team IFA — who represent Khari Blasingame as one of their clients — announced that the Bears are re-signing him to a two-year deal. The exact financial terms have not been disclosed as of the writing for this article. This deal was reportedly in the works between GM Ryan Poles and Khari Blasingame’s representatives since the end of the regular season.

Blasingame, 26, proved to be a nice low-risk signing in free agency during the 2022 offseason. He arrived to Chicago after spending his first three seasons as a pro with the Tennessee Titans.

Where he did not register any rushing or receiving stats for 2023, he proved to be an excellent lead blocker in Luke Getsy’s ground attack, and an adequate pass protector when called for certain max protection concepts. The Bears’ offensive coordinator likes having a true fullback in the mix.

Now we can consider that fullback position filled for at least the next two years.

We’re still monitoring for other decisions to be made in the coming days. Other potential re-signings include tight end Cole Kmet, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Then of course there is the situation with David Montgomery set to hit the market unless a deal is struck last minute.

Expect a LOT more news in the coming days.