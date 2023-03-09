The Bear’s Den, March 9, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

5 Bears free agent targets after NFL franchise tag deadline - NBC Sports Chicago - The free agent market landscape changed a bit after NFL teams handed out their franchise tags. Here’s who could be on the Bears wishlist now.

Bears launch girls flag football league in UK for International Women’s Day - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears launched a girls flag football league in Chicago in 2021.

Bears, FB Khari Blasingame agree to 2-year extension - 670 The Score - Fullback Khari Blasingame and the Bears have reached an agreement on a two-year deal, his agency said Wednesday evening. Blasingame, 26, was a key special teams player in 2022.

Bears’ Jaquan Brisker calls Giants’ Daniel Jones ‘trash’ - 670 The Score - Bears safety Jaquan Brisker called Giants quarterback Daniel Jones “trash” in a tweet Tuesday in which he criticized his new four-year deal, and New York receiver Darius Slayton quickly came to Jones’ defense.

Emma: Exploring Bears’ 5 biggest priorities in free agency - 670 The Score - The Bears will enter free agency with nearly $100 million in salary cap space and needs across the board. With that in mind, Chris Emma explores the team’s top priorities and the various options to improve the roster.

Bears agree to re-sign FB Khari Blasingame - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are re-signing fullback Khari Blasingame to a two-year contract extension, his agency, Team IFA, said Wednesday night.

Bears GM Ryan Poles seems to be doing sell of a job - Chicago Sun-Times - With control of No. 1 pick, he’s sending messages to his NFL counterparts

CHGO Bears Podcast: How the Lamar Jackson franchise tag impacts the Chicago Bears trade market - CHGO - In this episode, Adam Hoge, Mark Carman and Greg Braggs Jr. discuss how Lamar Jackson’s non-exclusive tag impacts the Chicago Bears trade market.

Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness fits what the Bears are looking for in a defensive lineman - CHGO - The Chicago Bears need to find upgrades on defense in the 2023 NFL Draft. If the Bears trade down, Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness could be an ideal fit.

Anthony Richardson’s rise, Pete Carroll’s QB talk could work in Bears’ favor - NBC Sports Chicago - The Atlanta Falcons are viewed by many as a dark-horse trade partner for the Bears and the No. 1 pick. But if the Seahawks really want Anthony Richardson, a deal with Ryan Poles now might be their only option.

Anthony Richardson on losing record as a starter: I gave it my all every game - ProFootballTalk - Neither Bryce Young nor CJ Stroud won a national championship as a starter, though both played in the College Football Playoff in their careers. Anthony Richardson didn’t have a winning record as a starter.

A Letter to the Game by Calvin Ridley - The Players’ Tribune - After being reinstated, Calvin Ridley shares his truth: “All I want is for people to understand that, when I made those bets, there was a hell of a lot more going on with me.” Ken's Note: Please read this.

Wiltfong's Building the Board: Cornerback press conferences from the NFL Combine - Windy City Gridiron - Check out the audio from these press conferences featuring a couple of cornerbacks that could hear their names called on day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Duerrwaechter: Chicago Bears Re-sign Fullback Khari Blasingame to Two-Year Extension - Windy City Gridiron - The young veteran fullback proved to be an important cog in their offense last season. Now he’s been rewarded with a much bigger contract than the one signed last offseason.

Infante: 2023 Bears offseason - Free agency wishlist - Windy City Gridiron - What free agents does WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst want the Bears to sign this offseason?

Infante: 2023 Bears draft - Scouting Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst takes a look at Van Ness, a popular prospect who’s rising up boards.

Schmitz' Building the Board: Examining Edge Rushers - Windy City Gridiron - Our Chicago Bears’ Building the Board scouts look at their first group of Edge Rushers right here.

