Bears release offseason schedule

The Chicago Bears announced their important offseason dates Thursday.

These include awards, the draft, minicamps and OTAs.

Next week, the Bears will hold a luncheon for their Ed Block Courage Award winner, Eddie Jackson, on March 14.

On Tuesday, April 25, the Bears will give out their Brian Piccolo Award winners. The Piccolo Award goes to one rookie and one veteran who best exemplifies the courage, loyalty, teamwork and sense of humor of the late Bears running back.

The Bears Care Gala, their annual fundraiser for cancer research, will be May 13 at Soldier Field.

The NFL Draft is April 27-29. Kind of going to be important, I hear Chicago has a high draft pick, but I’m not sure anyone knows about that. I don’t hear much about it, anyway...

The Bears will then host their rookie minicamp May 5-6, the weekend immediately following the draft.

Their 10 OTA practices will be May 22-23, 25, 30-31 and June 1 and 5-8.

The offseason program will conclude June 13-15 with a full-squad mandatory minicamp.

Join us for a WCG meet-up on night one of the 2023 NFL Draft!