Shane Haff, who covers the Philadelphia Eagles for SB Nation's Bleeding Green Nation, joined our latest Making Monsters podcast to give us the deets on new Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards. Not only did Shane share some great Edwards info with host Tylor Doll, but he also talked a bit about assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, who was previously in the Eagles front office.

Haff called Edwards a "tackling machine" and lauded his ability in the run game but said his pass coverage skills took a "leap" in 2022 after struggling in that aspect early in his career. He says T.J. is still ascending as a player and cites his football instincts as a big reason for his growth.

He also said that the Eagles likely wanted to keep Edwards, but his desire to play for his favorite team growing up probably led to him taking an under-market contract to get back closer to home.

Check out Taylor's latest Making Monsters for the interview, and let us know your thoughts on what Edwards will bring to the Bears.

As Taylor did previously with her Making Monsters' NFL Draft series, she's firing off shows focusing on the Bears' new free agents by speaking with beat reporters/writers who know these players.

