April Fool’s: Chicago Bears headlines that could never, ever happen

It’s April Fool’s Day, and while we’re not opposed to a good prank article here at WCG from time to time, I thought it would be neat to look back on some unrealistic — but 100% real —headlines that we’ve had here in the last year. Some of these are actual news hits about the Chicago Bears, some are satirical takes on a topic, and others are just us having some fun.
These are presented in no particular order, so enjoy this walk down memory lane.
- I hate the Carolina Panthers - This one confused the heck out of Panther fans.
- Six Chicago Bears Questions With An Artificial Intelligence - The robots are taking over.
- Aaron Rodgers needs to be stepped on like a cockroach - No lies detected here.
- Aaron Rodgers proves he’s afraid of Justin Fields - Or here!
- We’re No. 1! - The Bears haven’t won much in the last few decades, so any win is worth celebrating.
- Justin Fields is number 1 in Wisconsin - Speaking of the number 1, the QB1 is a fan favorite up north too.
- NFL admits they screwed the Bears against Miami - All fans think the refs are out t get them, but we finally got some proof!
- Thank you Lovie! - Who would have guessed that Bears fans would be thanking a coach that hasn’t worked in Chicago for a decade?
- Matt Nagy is a Super Bowl Champion - This would have been a much better headline had it occurred at some point between 2018 - 2021.
- Whining Allowed Index by Fanbase - Some fans have no business crying about things, so we developed the WIAF.
- What the Hell has gotten into Sam Mustipher? - I found a highlight from Mustipher!
- ‘Madden 23’ ratings for Bears players are coming out, and I’m enraged - I get the video game angst to a point, but the rage is real from some fans.
- Help the Bear - This blew up on Twitter.
- Opinion Bear’s top 50 prospects in the 2023 draft - Okay, this title isn’t very outlandish, but the TUBS methodology is.
h/t to our sister site Buffalo Rumblings for the idea!
Loading comments...