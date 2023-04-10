The Bear’s Den, April 10, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Chicago Bears: Five reasons why Justin Fields will be NFL 2023-24 MVP - Page 5 - Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is poised for a meteoric rise after Ryan Poles’ vote of confidence, giving him the tools needed to win the NFL 2023-24 MVP. - Page 5

Three positions the Bears could eye if they draft outside the lines - Chicago Sun-Times - Here are three position groups — beyond both offensive and defensive lines — that could tempt general manager Ryan Poles in the first round:

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones joins us LIVE in studio - For this special Friday edition of the CHGO Bears Podcast, Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones joins the show.

Bears select Georgia’s Jalen Carter in latest NFL.com mock draft - NBC Sports Chicago - In Chad Reuter’s latest mock draft, the Chicago Bears select Georgia’s Jalen Carter.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Packers Podcast: Ranking the top edge rushers in the 2023 NFL Draft - Acme Packing Company - This year’s class is stocked with Day 2 talent

Jets GM Joe Douglas Says: ‘He’s gonna be here’ When asked about Aaron Rodgers Trade with Green Bay Packers - Gang Green Nation - The Aaron Rodgers negotiations continue to roll on, but Joe Douglas is confident that the veteran Packers QB will be making his way to New York.

INFANTE DRAFT GUIDE

WCG's lead draft analyst Jacob Infante's 2023 NFL Draft guide is out now on his Patreon!

POLISH SAUSAGE

Ravens announce agreement in principle with Odell Beckham Jr. - ProFootballTalk - Baltimore has announced an agreement in principle on a one-year deal with Beckham.

Carson Palmer: Joe Burrow is better than Patrick Mahomes - ProFootballTalk - Nothing spices up a cold news cycle like a hot take. And Carson Palmer has a scorcher.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman: Ranking Chicago Bears’ weakest positions heading into 2023 NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron - Which positions need the most help as the Bears prep for the NFL Draft?

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears NFL Draft Rumors - Jalen Carter or Trade Down at 9? - Windy City Gridiron - Does Ryan Poles have a plan for the ninth pick?

A Scout’s Take: Do NFL Clubs Really Take the Best Player Available? - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel weighs in on how teams stack their draft boards and how they grade players.

Wiltfong: Most NFL fans want to see the New York Jets on Hard Knocks - Windy City Gridiron - Bears fans want to see their favorite team featured on Hard Knocks, but the national voters favor the Jets.

