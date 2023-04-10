Adetomiwa Adebawore has wild 3-Tech potential, but his tape makes me nervous

The Chicago Bears need a 3-Technique defensive lineman in the worst way, and that’s sent fans into a frenzy to try and find the prospect that could become the Bears’ engine on their defensive line.

With long-term needs at debatably every defensive line spot (depending on where DeMarcus Walker plays next year) all kinds of players could be in play through the end of Day 2, but one of the most common prospects I’ve seen mocked to the Bears at Pick #53 has been Northwestern’s standout DE/3T Adetomiwa Adebawore.

I took a look at his tape recently and came away with quite a bit of concern. His physical upside is obvious, but his tape visually looks like a player playing out of position whenever he’s bumped inside and suggests Adebawore has a long way to go. In short, he looks like a career DE playing 3T whenever he’s bumped inside.

He’s a dynamo when he gets things right (which he does often against Ohio State’s offensive line), but I’ve got concerns about his pad level, his lack of a pass-rush arsenal, and a strange tendency of his where he stops driving his feet once he feels resistance while rushing the passer.

He’s as boom or bust a prospect as I’ve seen this year — young and athletic enough to have Pro-Bowler upside, but there are serious holes in his game that need to be improved on before that happens.

I threw a short video walking through my thoughts on Adebawore below — take a look!

If you’re looking for another option at 3T, another name worth knowing is Georgia Tech Defensive End Keion White — he’s currently being mocked anywhere between the late 1st and late 3rd round, and I think he’s the high-floor counterpart to Adebawore for Chicago.

White is a big, long, ACC Defensive End that’s 24 years old but could theoretically get moved inside at the next level. I thought he struggled with 3T in school, but the Bears may think a bit of development may go a long way — his powerful, penetrating style of play fits well on the inside if he can learn to fight off shorter-armed Guards in the run game.

I also threw a short video walking through my thoughts on White below — take a look!

For the life of me I cannot figure out which round Keion White (Georgia Tech DE) is going get drafted in.



He's a long DE that plays even longer than his 34" arms, but he's an older prospect (24yo) with ~one pass rush move. I break him down in this reel:



Where do you have him? pic.twitter.com/gFvX2Pfb4X — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) April 6, 2023

The Bears will have plenty of options across the defensive line in the Draft, but these two (and Ohio State’s Zach Harrison) stick out to me as potential Bears. They’re names worth keeping an eye on over the next few weeks.