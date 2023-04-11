Bears Draft Rumors: A trade back from nine has been discussed

Earlier this week, the report surfaced from our guy Bill Zimmerman that the Chicago Bears’ favored option at number nine in the 2023 NFL Draft was Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Chicago has done extensive work on Carter and are apparently comfortable with making him the pick if he’s available. Bill speculated that if Carter is off the board, that their next play would be to trade back.

And now that trade-back option looks like it has some legs.

Yesterday, one of our other guys, WCG Senior Draft Analyst and Bears Over Beers cohost EJ Snyder, said that the Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers have discussed the framework of a deal.

EJ, who is also one-half of The Bootleg Football Podcast, said this on his show last night.

“Bears - Steelers is possible. They’ve talked about it. I know they’ve talked about it. It’s by no means assured... they have had that discussion.”

“The most likely connect the dots moment is that Pittsburgh needs an offensive tackle, and they go up for one because there’s one they like, and they’ll be gone by the time they pick at seventeen,” EJ continued, “(Chicago GM Ryan) Poles knows he needs a lot of players and moving down from nine to seventeen still gets him a good one plus additional picks.”

On the first two nights of the draft, the Bears have picks 9, 53, 61, and 64, while the Steelers hold picks 17, 32, 49, and 80.

The Bears obviously need an offensive tackle as well, but a trade back to seventeen could net them one there, and if they can also get 32 back in the deal, they’ll be sitting in a great spot to add another likely starter.

What are your thoughts on Poles making another trade back on night one of the draft?