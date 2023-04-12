The Bear’s Den, April 12, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Why Bears unlikely to bring back most of remaining free agents - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have been wheeling and dealing this offseason. While they still have 15 free agents, most of them are unlikely to return in 2023.

If the Chicago Bears select an EDGE in the NFL Draft, who should it be? - On Tuesday’s CHGO Bears Podcast, the guys share and provide analysis on their top EDGE rushers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears Mock Draft 3.0: Ryan Poles goes B1G with first two picks - CHGO - Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears issues his latest NFL mock draft for the team’s 10 picks at the end of this month.

Who are some late-round sleepers that could help Matt Eberflus’ Bears team? - In Monday night’s CHGO Bears After Dark Podcast, the guys share some late-round draft picks the Chicago Bears could target in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Darnell Wright, Braxton Jones highlight Bears’ intriguing NFL draft calculus - NBC Sports Chicago - Darnell Wright has the traits and tape of an All-Pro right tackle. If he’s the Bears target in the first round, it says a lot about their belief in Braxton Jones.

YouTube TV announces pricing plans for 2023 NFL Sunday Ticket - Chicago Sun-Times - YouTube TV subscribers can add NFL Sunday Ticket at a presale price of $249 for the season, $100 off what will be the $349 retail price.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

C.J. Stroud scheduled to visit Colts, Lions this week - ProFootballTalk - Quarterback C.J. Stroud worked out for the Colts earlier this month and he’ll be getting back together with the team soon.

Mark Murphy: We're working on Aaron Rodgers trade, nothing more to say - ProFootballTalk - “That’s something Brian’s working on. I’ve been actively involved. There’s really nothing more to say,” Murphy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Lions trade Jeff Okudah to Falcons for a fifth-round draft pick - ProFootballTalk - The Lions have traded cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Falcons for a fifth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

INFANTE DRAFT GUIDE

WCG’s lead draft analyst Jacob Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft guide is out now on his Patreon! Make sure to subscribe if you haven’t already. For just $1 a month, you’ll get access to his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft for each team, in-depth scouting reports, player comparisons and more exclusive content! Ken’s Note: Denmaster Ken recommended!

POLISH SAUSAGE

Soldier Field to host Concacaf Gold Cup games this summer - NBC Sports Chicago - The United States men’s national team are the defending Gold Cup champions.

Russell Wilson among first to arrive for Broncos’ first day of offseason work - ProFootballTalk - The Broncos began their voluntary offseason workout program Tuesday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: 2023 Bears mock draft - Trade down edition - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst looks at what the Bears’ draft could look like if they draft down again in Round 1.

Gabriel: What exactly happens at Club’s Top 30 visits with NFL Draft prospects? - Windy City Gridiron - Who do teams meet with? Do teams meet with players to bluff the league? What happens at these visits? Our resident scout Greg Gabriel fills us in on the details.

2023 Bears draft: Potential Day 3 options at 3-technique defensive tackle - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst looks at some mid-to-late options the Bears could consider at 3-tech.

Jonhelmkamp: Recent Mock Draft Has Chicago Landing A Haul Of Talent - Windy City Gridiron - In this latest two-round mock draft, Chicago leaves the draft with surprising picks.

x160630: In 5 years who will be the studs of the 2023 NFL Draft? - Windy City Gridiron - Ok fellow armchair GM's. I have read post after post about this guy or that; why this guy is a stud or that guy falls flat. Now it's time to test your skills of divination. Let's put our keyboard...

