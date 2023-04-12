Making Monsters: Possible Florida Gators to be picked in the 2023 NFL Draft

There's plenty of buzz surrounding the Chicago Bears trading back from nine in the 2023 NFL Draft, so several of the players that we've already profiled could be off the board. Which is why Taylor Doll grabbed her microphone and headed back to the studio!

She wanted to knock out a bunch of podcasts about some of the trade-back options the Bears could land but also find out more about some prospects that could be had in the later rounds too. Her latest draft-centric Making Monsters mini-series will feature reporters and journalists that have covered these players during their collegiate careers.

In her latest show, she grabbed Hays Carlyon of 1010XL, the beat reporter for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Florida Gators, to give us the skinny of several Gators that will be playing in the League in 2023.

Doll and Carlyon chopped it up about offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, safety Rashad Torrence II, linebacker Ventrell Miller, and even quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Check out Taylor's latest Making Monsters for the interview and insight into some possible Gator draft picks.

Another Making Monsters project coming out starting tomorrow!



1 episode every other day for the next 3 weeks on some potential names you could see the Bears draft in later rounds, leading us right up to Draft Day! @WCGridiron pic.twitter.com/GXCTp8fEnJ — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) April 11, 2023

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more, so be sure you subscribe wherever you get your audio!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for all the WCG content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!