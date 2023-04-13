The Bear’s Den, April 13, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

What 2023 NFL draft picks match the Bears’ ideal traits from ‘1920 Football Drive?’ - CHGO - The Bears have some critical factors they look for in players. What 2023 NFL Draft prospects match those traits the Bears are looking for in their players.

Bears share behind the scenes info on No.1 pick, DJ Moore trade - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles shared some more details on the trade that brought DJ Moore to Chicago and sent the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in a YouTube video.

2023 NFL mock draft: Finding Bears’ best-case scenario at each pick - NBC Sports Chicago - How can the Bears realistically fill their mountain of needs in the 2023 NFL Draft? Bears insider Josh Schrock uses predictive analytics tools to find the best prospect at each spot for Ryan Poles to select.

Would it be crazy for the Bears to select Bijan Robinson at No. 9? - NBC Sports Chicago - How crazy would it be if the Chicago Bears selected Bijan Robinson with the No. 9 pick in the draft? PFF’s Mike Renner joins Football Night in Chicago to discuss.

My Favorite Players in the 2023 NFL Draft: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas - Da Bears Blog - Robinson is not only one of my favorite players in this draft. I think he is the best player in the draft, and two people I know in the league agree with that assessment. And I think he’s going to make an immediate, star-level impact for the team that drafts him.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson hopes to keep Bears in Chicago - 670 - Chicago mayor-elect Brandon Johnson told the Mully & Haugh Show on Wednesday morning that he hopes to entice the Chicago Bears to stay at Soldier Field.

Dear Arlington Heights: Cities with NFL stadiums face challenges - Chicago Sun-Times - There very well could be costs down the road for luring the Bears to town.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Packers’ David Bakhtiari shares crazy Aaron Rodgers trade idea - NBC Sports Chicago - We’ve heard all sorts of Aaron Rodgers rumors and mock trades and the like over the years, but this one may take the cake.

INFANTE DRAFT GUIDE

WCG’s lead draft analyst Jacob Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft guide is out now on his Patreon! Make sure to subscribe if you haven’t already. For just $1 a month, you’ll get access to his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft for each team, in-depth scouting reports, player comparisons and more exclusive content! Ken’s Note: Denmaster Ken recommended!

POLISH SAUSAGE

NBC hires Colt McCoy as USFL analyst - ProFootballTalk - Colt McCoy already is thinking about his next job.

Report: Dexter Lawrence won't report for start of offseason program as he seeks long-term deal - ProFootballTalk - Running back Saquon Barkley won’t be the only player missing from the start of the Giants’ offseason program next week. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence also will not attend the voluntary work at the team facility, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: 2023 NFL Draft interview - Chattanooga OL McClendon Curtis - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst speaks with one of the top small-school offensive linemen in the nation.

Sunderbruch: A Mock Draft Where Things Go Wrong (for Justin Fields) - Windy City Gridiron - This is a thought exercise in how drafts that mean well can slide away from a team that is trying to make smart moves.

Wiltfong's Making Monsters: Possible Florida Gators to be picked in the 2023 NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron - There's plenty of buzz surrounding the Chicago Bears trading back from nine in the 2023 NFL Draft, so several of the players that we've already profiled could be off the board. Which is why Taylor...

