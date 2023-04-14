Making Monsters: How good can Darnell Wright be?

Taylor Doll continues her Beyond the 9th Pick podcast series highlighting potential prospects for the Chicago Bears, and today’s Making Monsters is all about right tackle Darnell Wright of the Tennessee Volunteers. Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel joined her to give his take on Wright’s career with the Vols.

Sparks talked about Wright’s ability to thrive in multiple offensive schemes in college, and about his familiarity blocking for a mobile quarterback.

“I've seen enough of Darnell to know that he adjusts well,” Sparks said of Wright’s ability to maintain his pass protection with a mobile quarterback. The Volunteers had dual-threat quarterback Hendon Hooker for the last couple of seasons, and he’d roll out by design in their scheme, but also scramble to keep plays alive.

Wright was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, but he had a slow start to his collegiate career. He played as a true freshman, with 7 total starts, then as a sophomore in 2020 he had 9 starts, but his play was a bit inconsistent. It all started to click for him as a junior, and his senior film showed him to be an ascending talent that has NFL scouts excited.

Check out Taylor's latest Making Monsters right here for more from Sparks on a player that has been mocked to Chicago quite often the last couple of weeks.

Another Making Monsters project coming out starting tomorrow!



1 episode every other day for the next 3 weeks on some potential names you could see the Bears draft in later rounds, leading us right up to Draft Day! @WCGridiron pic.twitter.com/GXCTp8fEnJ — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) April 11, 2023

