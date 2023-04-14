The Bear’s Den, April 14, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Mayor’s Office Still Delusional: City of Chicago Committed to Keeping Bears - On Tap Sports Net - Even with new Chicago mayor-elect Brandon Johnson set to take office in May, the narrative from City Hall continues to remain the same regarding the Chicago Bears remaining in the city limits and at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears add Kenny Norton III to Matt Eberflus’s defensive staff, per report - On Tap Sports Net - Former Seattle Seahawks defensive assistant Ken Norton III will reportedly join the Chicago Bears’ coaching staff.

What will the Chicago Bears’ NFC North rivals do in the 2023 NFL Draft? - On Thursday’s CHGO Bears Podcast, Mark Carman and Nicholas Moreano discuss what the NFC North could do with their first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

2023 NFL Draft: Bears should target these eight edge rushers - NBC Sports Chicago - From Round 1 to Round 7, the Bears should be able to replenish their pass rush in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bears Insider Josh Schrock looks at eight of the best options for Ryan Poles.

6 trade partners if Bears move back in 2023 NFL Draft again - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles has made it clear he believes the best way to build a roster is through the draft, so here are some potential trade partners if he wants to acquire even more picks this year.

Bears will draft Jalen Carter if he’s there at No. 9, per Matt Miller - NBC Sports Chicago - Draft insider Matt Miller said Bears GM Ryan Poles won’t pass on Jalen Carter if he’s still on the draft board when they’re on the clock with the No. 9 pick.

Dannehy: Jalen Carter, The Risk vs. Reward - Da Bears Blog - If the Chicago Bears deem Jalen Carter’s tape good enough to warrant being selected with the ninth overall pick, they shouldn’t hesitate to turn in the card.

2023 NFL Draft: 5 blockbuster draft-day trades we could see - 670 - There’s expected to be a run on quarterbacks at the top of this draft, and that might include a former MVP being moved. The No. 1 overall pick was already sent from the Bears to the Panthers – and more deals seem to be on the way.

Report: Packers are still holding out for a 2024 first-round pick for Aaron Rodgers - ProFootballTalk - Last month, Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst admitted that the team won’t necessarily get a first-round pick for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That apparently hasn’t stopped them from trying.

Vikings would "ideally" like to have next quarterback behind Kirk Cousins for a year - ProFootballTalk - Kirk Cousins is in the final year of his contract with the Vikings and the team’s plans for the position after Cousins were part of the discussion at a press conference on Thursday.

Jalen Carter, four quarterbacks among 17 prospects who will attend the draft in Kansas City - ProFootballTalk - Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is among 17 prospects who will attend the draft later this month, the NFL announced Thursday.

Eric DeCosta: Lamar Jackson is “in our plans” - ProFootballTalk - DeCosta made it clear that the Ravens still want Lamar.

NFL, players union approve new QB helmet designed to help reduce concussions - Chicago Sun-Times - The helmet, manufactured by Vicis, reduces severity of helmet-to-ground impacts, which league data says account for approximately half of quarterback concussions.

Duerrwaechter: Bearing Down - Draft Tidbits and more from ECD’s recent appearance on Chicago Sports Podcast - Windy City Gridiron - Optimist Prime has been making his rounds lately to discuss all things Bears related around the web.

Infante's 2023 NFL 2-round mock draft: Trades galore! - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst has the Bears trading back in his latest 2-round NFL mock draft.

