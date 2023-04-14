Bears announce new players’ numbers

The Chicago Bears announced all of their new players’ jersey numbers for the 2023 season Friday.

Some are expected, like wide receiver DJ Moore wearing No. 2 and Tremaine Edmunds wearing his familiar 49.

Here’s the full list:

2 WR DJ Moore

15 QB P.J. Walker

17 P Ryan Anderson

18 TE Robert Tonyan

20 RB Travis Homer

29 RB D’Onta Foreman

49 Tremaine Edmunds

53 LB T.J. Edwards

55 LB Dylan Cole

64 OG Nate Davis

94 DL Rasheem Green

95 DL DeMarcus Walker

97 DT Andrew Billings

Walker, Tonyan, Homer, Foreman, Edwards and Cole are all wearing numbers new to them.

Tonyan is switching to 18 from the 85 he wore with the Green Bay Packers. But 85 is established with Cole Kmet in Chicago. Walker switches after typically wearing 11 in his other teams to 15 since 11 belongs to Darnell Mooney.

Homer switches to 20 from the 25 he wore with the Seahawks. For the Bears, Trestan Edner wears 25.

Edwards wore 57 with the Eagles, but 57 appears to belong to Jack Sanborn, the former Wisconsin teammate of Edwards.

A couple of back-end roster players, Andrew Brown (94 last season) and Jalyn Holmes (95) switched numbers for Green and Walker. Brown will now wear 92 and Holmes 90.

What do you think of the players’ new numbers? Any jerseys you’re looking at getting?