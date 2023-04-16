Making Monsters: John Michael Schmitz is a perfect fit for the Bears

Taylor Doll continues her Beyond the 9th Pick podcast series highlighting potential later-round picks for the Chicago Bears, with this episode featuring Andy Greder of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Greder covers Minnesota Golden Gophers football, and he shared his thoughts on center John Michael Schmitz.

"He's a real gritty, tough player, great in the Gophers zone blocking scheme," Greder tells us about the former Viking from Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School in Flossmoor, Illinois.

Greder believes Schmitz is a likely day-one starter in the NFL, depending on the team that selects him. He called him a natural leader, said he made all their line calls, lauded his athleticism in pulling out in the screen game, and praised his pass protection. Greder also said that Schmitz rose to the occasion when facing top competition.

Right now, it looks like JMS is a possible second-round pick, but he could sneak into the bottom of the first round.

Check out Taylor's latest Making Monsters right here for more on Schmitz.

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more, so be sure you subscribe wherever you get your audio!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for all the WCG content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!