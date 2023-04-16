WCG Member 2023 Chicago Bears Mock Draft contest!

Welcome to our fourth annual Windy City Gridiron Chicago Bears Mock Draft contest!

We all love playing around with mock draft simulations, so we wanted to give you guys a chance to show that you have some serious mock GM’ing skills with a contest. This is the fourth year we’ve done this, with previous winners being WCG members Tony Cliffton, Scottnetz. and PeanutPunch83; so who will see their name up in the rafters with these other Champs this time?

This contest is simple, do your mock draft at Pro Football Network, share it below in the comment section, and then your fellow WCG members will vote on who did it best.

Why Pro Football Network? Because I want to ensure we’re all playing in the same sandbox.

Here are the rules

You can ONLY mock as the Bears. So no selecting every team to ensure you get an unrealistic haul for Chicago.

You can ONLY submit one mock draft for the contest.

Trading up or down is permitted, but document each move you make .

. There will be two rounds of voting.

1st round) Rec your favorite mocks down there in the comment section.

2nd round) The top 4 or 5 recommended mocks (maybe more, it depends on my mood) will get an actual poll treatment in a couple of days in a separate article here at WCG.

Why do two rounds of voting, you may ask... That’s because some overzealous members will go rec-crazy at the first things they see, which could skew the results to some mocks that aren’t up as quickly.

Each comment must have the same format (so it’s easy for me to copy and paste), and if you don’t follow the format, you may be disqualified.

Here is the format to use.

FIRST, put your username in bold IN the comment.

Then list your draft like this: Pick number, Name, position, college (It’s a simple copy/paste from Pro Football Network, so it shouldn’t be that difficult.)

If you traded for future picks, list those future picks after your list of drafted players.

Then list the trade details after your list of picks, so we know exactly what you did. You can click on the “trade” icon in your Pro Football Network mock to see the details of each trade.

Your comment should look something like this. Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. 29. Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma 40. Calijah Kancey DT Pittsburgh 53. Gervon Dexter DT Florida 61. Tuli Tuipulotu EDGE USC 64. Joe Tippmann OC Wisconsin 71. Eli Ricks CB Alabama 103. Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State 115. Zack Kuntz TE Old Dominion 133. Ricky Stromberg OC Arkansas 136. Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State 148. Mekhi Garner CB LSU 218. Cory Durden DT NC State 258. Michael Jefferson WR Louisiana Traded pick Pick 9 to the Saints for picks 29, 40, 71, and 115.

Click here and mock your best seven-rounder for the Bears!

This comment section will close when I decide to make the article featuring our finalists.

The leading vote-getter be able to carry the title of WCG Mock Draft Champ for a full year, they will have their user name in the headline once the overall champ is crowned, and if the champ does Twitter, I’ll Tweet out some kudos for you from our account too!

Get your calanders ready!



Thursday April 27th at 6PM @WCGridiron and Bear Bones will be at @noonwhistlebrew in Lombard, IL for "Draft on Draft", a live draft reaction podcast.



We will be doing giveaways related to the Bears picks including:



We’d love to get as many of you guys out for the festivities!