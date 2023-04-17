The Bear’s Den, April 17, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to swing a big stick in the second round of draft - Chicago Sun-Times - Still with major needs at offensive tackle, defensive end and 3-technique after the initial waves of free agency, Poles likely will need to parlay picks No. 53, 61 and 64 into two or three starters or immediate contributors for a needed boost in 2023.

What will Year 2 for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields look like in Luke Getsy's offense? - On Friday's CHGO Bears Podcast, Will DeWitt and Nicholas Moreano discuss what Luke Getsy's offense could look like for Bears quarterback Justin Fields in their second season together.

NFL mock draft: Bears pick Tyree Wilson in first round - NBC Sports Chicago - When athletic dynamo Tyree Wilson fell to the Bears at No. 9, Ryan Poles wasted no time turning in his card in our latest mock draft.

Turn back the clock: Revisiting Chicago Bears fans' 2022 NFL Draft crushes - On Tap Sports Net - Looking back at five of Chicago Bears fans' most wanted players that the team didn't take in the 2022 NFL Draft and how their rookie seasons played out.

POLISH SAUSAGE

DeAndre Hopkins says he doesn’t want a raise - ProFootballTalk - “Hopkins doesn’t want a raise,” Hopkins tweeted on Sunday afternoon, signing it with his nickname, “Nuk.”

This is why watching tape is vital to evaluating players and their ability to transition to the NFL. No STAT can EVER tell you about a college players ability to play in the NFL and no award or championship they won means they can play in the NFL. https://t.co/8Km0YIk8NL — Merril Hoge (@merrilhoge) April 16, 2023

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

WCG Member 2023 Chicago Bears Mock Draft contest! - Windy City Gridiron - Do you like doing mocks? Do you think your mock drafts are the best? Then join in our contest to find out if you are the greatest mock GM around!

Wiltfong's Making Monsters: John Michael Schmitz is a perfect fit for the Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll continues her Beyond the 9th Pick podcast series highlighting potential later-round picks for the Chicago Bears, with this episode featuring Andy Greder of the St. Paul Pioneer Press....

Zimmerman: Why Ryan Poles should not take a tackle at 9 - Windy City Gridiron - Fans want Paris Johnson or Broderick Jones, but perhaps Ryan Poles should not take a tackle in the first round

Infante's 2023 NFL Draft interview: Maryland WR Rakim Jarrett - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst speaks with Maryland’s star wide receiver.

Zimmerman: Houston Texans week 18 win is what gave Chicago Bears DJ Moore - Windy City Gridiron - Now that it’s been a few months, let’s examine what Lovie’s win gave Chicago.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears 5 worst 1st round decisions in NFL Draft of last 30 years - Windy City Gridiron - Rick Mirer? Cade McNown? There’s been quite a few.

Householder: Chicago Bears announce new players’ jersey numbers - Windy City Gridiron - Who doesn’t love a good jersey number talk?

Gabriel's A Scouts Take: The Draft I remember all too well and what it taught me - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel shares a story about a moment that shaped his NFL Draft philosophy.

Infante's 2023 NFL Draft interview: Lane College edge rusher Andrew Farmer - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst speaks with one of the top HBCU defenders in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Doll's Making Monsters: How good can Darnell Wright be? - Windy City Gridiron - Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel joins to give us some insight on Tennessee right tackle Darnell Wright.

