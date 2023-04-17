Chicago Bears re-sign wide receiver Dante Pettis

Today is a big day at Halas Hall for the Chicago Bears.

Kevin Warren officially starts his role as team president and CEO, it’s the first day of the Bears’ 2023 offseason workout program, and wide receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis has been re-signed to a one-year contract.

Maybe that third one isn’t so big, but any free agency signing or re-signing by general manager Ryan Poles will surely rile up some fans.

Pettis had a decent year a season ago with 19 receptions, 245 yards, three touchdowns, and a 9.1 punt return average on 18 punt returns. He played a career-high 524 offensive snaps in all 17 games and made seven starts. But the 2023 receiving room will have a healthy Darnell Mooney, a more acclimated and healthy Chase Claypool, and newcomer D.J. Moore, who will all see the field far more than Chicago’s 5th or 6th receiver.

Pettis is a depth signing to compete with Equanimeous St. Brown, Velus Jones Jr., a rookie or two, and the practice squad candidates that the team has in on their 90-man roster.