The Bear’s Den, April 18, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears bring back WR Dante Pettis - Chicago Sun-Times - They signed him to a one-year deal Monday, the first day of voluntary workouts at Halas Hall.

What does Jalen Hurts’ new contract mean for Chicago Bears Justin Fields? - On Monday’s CHGO Bears Podcast, Mark Carman and Nicholas Moreano discuss what Jalen Hurts’ record setting contract means for Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields.

Dane Brugler’s full NFL mock draft has Bears picking Jalen Carter - NBC Sports Chicago - Dane Brugler’s massive full mock draft is chock-full of interesting picks for Bears GM Ryan Poles.

Three Potentially Unpopular Thoughts on Next Week’s NFL Draft - Da Bears Blog - For the life of me, I don’t understand the Anthony Richardson thing. Yes, he’s a superior athlete. But shouldn’t NFL teams at least require he LOOK the part of a professional quarterback in college?

Baldinger could see Bears drafting Smith-Njigba at No. 9 - 670 - NFL insider Brian Baldinger of the Audacy Original Podcast “In The Huddle” identified Jaxon Smith-Njigba as his top receiver in this draft class and could see him going as early as No. 9 overall to the Bears.

Bears begin offseason program, Kevin Warren starts new role - 670 - The Chicago Bears began the first phase of their offseason program Monday, while new president and CEO Kevin Warren also started in his position.

Bears re-sign WR Dante Pettis on 1-year deal - 670 - The Bears re-signed veteran receiver Dante Pettis on a one-year deal as they began the offseason program Monday at Halas Hall. Pettis played in all 17 games in 2022.

Bears receiver D.J. Moore shows his true colors - Chicago Sun-Times - According to TMZ Sports, Moore purchased some new bling to match the Bears’ team colors.

INFANTE DRAFT GUIDE

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Zach Wilson is present for first day of Jets' offseason program - ProFootballTalk - At some point, Wilson likely gets a fresh start elsewhere. But for now, he’s on the Jets, unlike Rodgers, which makes Wilson the team’s QB1 with Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler behind him.

Jalen Hurts’ record deal raises price for elite QBs — and perhaps Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have one season to figure out whether Justin Fields is the answer at quarterback — and just as long to figure out what he’s worth. That price went up Monday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Gabriel: Should the Bears be looking to trade down again? - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel has some thoughts on another trade down for the Chicago Bears and why it could make the most sense.

Berckes' Draft Decisions: Jalen Carter - Windy City Gridiron - Will Ryan Poles take the talented Carter if he’s available with the 9th pick in the NFL Draft?

Chicago Bears re-sign wide receiver Dante Pettis - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have brought back an experienced veteran for their offseason receiver room.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

THE RULES

