All 22uesday: Re-reviewing Fields’ mid-season + pre-Draft talk

Bad news, Draft fans — as it turns out, Draft content across YouTube is being monitored more heavily than any of us at WCG realized — Brett Kollman explains below, but basically there are College Football representatives (some in each conference) that are copyright-striking any channel that uses College All-22.

Alright, to all of my fellow football content creators,



I talked to Catapult/XOS and they were once again very helpful to give information and address the issue that I and many other have been facing over the last two weeks - copyright strikes.



Here is what has been happening: — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 18, 2023

Given the risk that poses, we’ll unfortunately have to stop showing draft prospect film during breakdown streams — that said, there’s still plenty to talk about!

Will Chicago trade down in the draft? Who can they look to get their hands on in the late rounds? Which lesser considered positions might be addressed by Ryan Poles?

To answer that, I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through both mock draft scenarios and the film of the mid-season 2022 Chicago Bears! A link to the stream is available below.

Throughout the stream, I plan to talk through...

How should the Bears manage the top of the draft?

Which positions should they focus on later in the draft? Why and how?

Which positions aren’t immediate needs but could quickly become needs without drafting help?

And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

