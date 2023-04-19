The first round in our fourth annual WCG Member Chicago Bears Mock Draft contest went up on Sunday, and you guys brought your A-Game by showing off your GM’ing skill!

WCG Member Tony Cliffton took home the crown in 2020, Scottnetz was number one in 2021, and PeanutPunch83 was the champ in 2022, so who will be next in line with these Mock GM superstars?

This year we have a special treat for the champ because whoever wins the contest will receive a prize pack with merch and a gift card courtesy of my friends over at Cruz Blanca Brewery.

Before we reveal the finalists, I want to thank everyone for sharing your mocks, rec’ing, and commenting on the discussion. You guys continue to make WCG the best Bears site around.

Here are the finalists and their Bears mock drafts! Vote for your favorite down below!

Anfield Scoop

17- Lukas Van Ness - EDGE - Iowa

32- Darnell Wright - OT - Tennessee

49- Adetomiwa Adebawore - EDGE/DT - Northwestern

103- Luke Wypler - OC - Ohio State

133- Carrington Valentine - CB - Kentucky (Look Him Up, you’ll love him)

136- Kenny McIntosh - RB - Georgia

152- Andrew Vorhees - OG - USC

218- Puca Nacua - WR - BYU

258- Jake Moody - K - Michigan

TRADE: 9, 53, 61, 64 for 17, 32, 49 from Pittsburgh

BornReady103080

12. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR - Ohio State

33. Darnell Wright, OT - Tennessee

53. Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge - USC

65. Joe Tippmann, C - Wisconsin

103. Keanu Benton, DT - Wisconsin

133. Isiah McQuire, Edge - Missouri

136. Cory Trice Jr., CB/S - Purdue

148. Chandler Zavala, OG - NC State

218. Josh Wyle, TE - Cincinatti

258. Starling Thomas V, CB - UAB

Traded back with Texans #9, 61, 64 for #12, 33, 65

Dabearsnumberonefan

#29. Darnell Wright OT Tennessee

#30 Bijan Robinson RB Texas

#40 John Michael Schmitz OC Minnesota

#61 Keeanu Benton DT Wisconsin

#64 Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami (FL)

#71 Julius Brents CB Kansas State

#103 Jaquelin Roy DT LSU

#157 Chase Brown RB Illinois

#199 Puka Nacua WR BYU

#218 Karl Brooks DT Bowling Green

#258 Brenton Strange TE Penn State

Traded picks #9, #53, #133, #136 to Eagles for picks #10 and #30 (they took carter)

Traded pick #10 to Saints for picks #29, #40, and #71

Traded pick #148 to Ravens for picks #157 and #199

Mike.Faust

29 Darnell Wright RT Tennessee

40. Mazi Smith DT Michigan

53. Calijah Kancey DT Pittsburgh

61. John Michael Schmitz OC Minnesota

64. Julius Brents CB Kansas State

71. JL Skinner S Boise State

103. A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest

133. Andrew Vorhees OG USC

136. Tyjae Spears RB Tulane

148. Ali Gaye EDGE LSU

218. Malik Cunningham QB Louisville

258. Jake Moody K Michigan

Trade #9 to New Orleans for #29 #40 #71 & 2024 2nd

Warlandis

31. Darnell Wright OT Tennessee

53. John Michael Schmitz OC Minnesota

59. Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State

61.Tuli Tuipulotu EDGE USC

63. Keeanu Benton DT Wisconsin

66. Julius Brents CB Kansas State

91. Zacch Pickens DT South Carolina

105.Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR West Virginia

133. Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA

148.Andrew Vorhees OG USC

218.Josh Whyle TE Cincinnati

Traded pick 9 and 258 to Buffalo for picks 27, 59, 91 and 2024 2nd round pick

Traded pick 27 and 103 to K.C. for picks 31 and 63

Traded pick 64 and 136 to Arizona for picks 66 and 105

x160630

17. Darnell Wright OT Tennessee

32. Calijah Kancey DT Pittsburgh

43. John Michael Schmitz OC Minnesota

53. Julius Brents CB Kansas State

61. Will McDonald IV EDGE Iowa State

103. Zacch Pickens DT South Carolina

133. Tyjae Spears RB Tulane

136. Will Mallory TE Miami (FL)

148. Andrew Vorhees OG USC

218. Viliami Fehoko EDGE San Jose State

258. Jadakis Bonds WR Hampton

2024 NYJ 3rd

Traded 9 to the Eagles for 10, 62 - they wanted Jalen Carter so they paid a 15% premium

Traded 10, 64 to the Jets for 13, 43, 2024 3rd (within 10%)

Traded 13, 62 to the Steelers for 17, 32 (within 8%)

Once a winner is crowned, I’ll refresh this article with your name in the title announcing you as the champ. I’ll also share your screen name on our social media outlets letting the world know you’re the best. So if you have Twitter, be sure to put your handle in the comment section, so I know to tag you.

Also, I’ll need to get in touch with you to set you up with the sweet gift pack from Cruz Blanca Brewery.

Good luck everyone!

Poll Who mocked it best for the Chicago Bears? Anfield Scoop

BornReady103080

Dabearsnumberonefan

Mike.Faust

Warlandis

x160630 vote view results 25% Anfield Scoop (20 votes)

12% BornReady103080 (10 votes)

11% Dabearsnumberonefan (9 votes)

11% Mike.Faust (9 votes)

16% Warlandis (13 votes)

22% x160630 (18 votes) 79 votes total Vote Now

Voting ends on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. CT!