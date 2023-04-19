The first round in our fourth annual WCG Member Chicago Bears Mock Draft contest went up on Sunday, and you guys brought your A-Game by showing off your GM’ing skill!
WCG Member Tony Cliffton took home the crown in 2020, Scottnetz was number one in 2021, and PeanutPunch83 was the champ in 2022, so who will be next in line with these Mock GM superstars?
This year we have a special treat for the champ because whoever wins the contest will receive a prize pack with merch and a gift card courtesy of my friends over at Cruz Blanca Brewery.
Before we reveal the finalists, I want to thank everyone for sharing your mocks, rec’ing, and commenting on the discussion. You guys continue to make WCG the best Bears site around.
Here are the finalists and their Bears mock drafts! Vote for your favorite down below!
Anfield Scoop
17- Lukas Van Ness - EDGE - Iowa
32- Darnell Wright - OT - Tennessee
49- Adetomiwa Adebawore - EDGE/DT - Northwestern
103- Luke Wypler - OC - Ohio State
133- Carrington Valentine - CB - Kentucky (Look Him Up, you’ll love him)
136- Kenny McIntosh - RB - Georgia
152- Andrew Vorhees - OG - USC
218- Puca Nacua - WR - BYU
258- Jake Moody - K - Michigan
TRADE: 9, 53, 61, 64 for 17, 32, 49 from Pittsburgh
BornReady103080
12. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR - Ohio State
33. Darnell Wright, OT - Tennessee
53. Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge - USC
65. Joe Tippmann, C - Wisconsin
103. Keanu Benton, DT - Wisconsin
133. Isiah McQuire, Edge - Missouri
136. Cory Trice Jr., CB/S - Purdue
148. Chandler Zavala, OG - NC State
218. Josh Wyle, TE - Cincinatti
258. Starling Thomas V, CB - UAB
Traded back with Texans #9, 61, 64 for #12, 33, 65
Dabearsnumberonefan
#29. Darnell Wright OT Tennessee
#30 Bijan Robinson RB Texas
#40 John Michael Schmitz OC Minnesota
#61 Keeanu Benton DT Wisconsin
#64 Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami (FL)
#71 Julius Brents CB Kansas State
#103 Jaquelin Roy DT LSU
#157 Chase Brown RB Illinois
#199 Puka Nacua WR BYU
#218 Karl Brooks DT Bowling Green
#258 Brenton Strange TE Penn State
Traded picks #9, #53, #133, #136 to Eagles for picks #10 and #30 (they took carter)
Traded pick #10 to Saints for picks #29, #40, and #71
Traded pick #148 to Ravens for picks #157 and #199
Mike.Faust
29 Darnell Wright RT Tennessee
40. Mazi Smith DT Michigan
53. Calijah Kancey DT Pittsburgh
61. John Michael Schmitz OC Minnesota
64. Julius Brents CB Kansas State
71. JL Skinner S Boise State
103. A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest
133. Andrew Vorhees OG USC
136. Tyjae Spears RB Tulane
148. Ali Gaye EDGE LSU
218. Malik Cunningham QB Louisville
258. Jake Moody K Michigan
Trade #9 to New Orleans for #29 #40 #71 & 2024 2nd
Warlandis
31. Darnell Wright OT Tennessee
53. John Michael Schmitz OC Minnesota
59. Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State
61.Tuli Tuipulotu EDGE USC
63. Keeanu Benton DT Wisconsin
66. Julius Brents CB Kansas State
91. Zacch Pickens DT South Carolina
105.Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR West Virginia
133. Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA
148.Andrew Vorhees OG USC
218.Josh Whyle TE Cincinnati
Traded pick 9 and 258 to Buffalo for picks 27, 59, 91 and 2024 2nd round pick
Traded pick 27 and 103 to K.C. for picks 31 and 63
Traded pick 64 and 136 to Arizona for picks 66 and 105
x160630
17. Darnell Wright OT Tennessee
32. Calijah Kancey DT Pittsburgh
43. John Michael Schmitz OC Minnesota
53. Julius Brents CB Kansas State
61. Will McDonald IV EDGE Iowa State
103. Zacch Pickens DT South Carolina
133. Tyjae Spears RB Tulane
136. Will Mallory TE Miami (FL)
148. Andrew Vorhees OG USC
218. Viliami Fehoko EDGE San Jose State
258. Jadakis Bonds WR Hampton
2024 NYJ 3rd
Traded 9 to the Eagles for 10, 62 - they wanted Jalen Carter so they paid a 15% premium
Traded 10, 64 to the Jets for 13, 43, 2024 3rd (within 10%)
Traded 13, 62 to the Steelers for 17, 32 (within 8%)
Once a winner is crowned, I’ll refresh this article with your name in the title announcing you as the champ. I’ll also share your screen name on our social media outlets letting the world know you’re the best. So if you have Twitter, be sure to put your handle in the comment section, so I know to tag you.
Also, I’ll need to get in touch with you to set you up with the sweet gift pack from Cruz Blanca Brewery.
Good luck everyone!
Poll
Who mocked it best for the Chicago Bears?
-
25%
Anfield Scoop
-
12%
BornReady103080
-
11%
Dabearsnumberonefan
-
11%
Mike.Faust
-
16%
Warlandis
-
22%
x160630
Loading comments...