The Bear’s Den, April 19, 2023

Steelers to pay just $5 million of Allen Robinson’s salary as part of trade - ProFootballTalk - The Steelers won’t be giving up much to acquire veteran receiver Allen Robinson from the Rams — assuming the deal goes through.

If the Chicago Bears select a cornerback in the NFL Draft, who should it be? - On Tuesday’s CHGO Bears Podcast, the guys discuss their top cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Texans’ draft predicament makes Bears’ No. 1 pick trade look even better - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles could have waited to move the No. 1 pick. He elected not to be greedy. The Texans’ current predicament makes Poles’ move look like a stroke of genius. Ken’s Note: God Bless Lovie Smith

NFL mock draft from Peter Schrager has Bears picking CB in first round - NBC Sports Chicago - In Peter Schrager’s first mock draft, he doesn’t have the Bears drafting an offensive lineman or defensive lineman.

NFL Mock draft: Mel Kiper, Todd McShay team up for Bears picks - NBC Sports Chicago - Two of the most respected NFL Draft experts came together for a three-round mock. Here’s who they picked for the Bears.

My Favorite Players in the 2023 NFL Draft: DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern - Da Bears Blog - Adebawore seems like a positional tweener, checking in a little short for the edge and a little light for the interior.

WCG's lead draft analyst Jacob Infante's 2023 NFL Draft guide is out now on his Patreon! Make sure to subscribe if you haven't already. For just $1 a month, you'll get access to his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft for each team, in-depth scouting reports, player comparisons and more exclusive content!

Jalen Carter: Off-field incident from January will affect his draft status "a little bit" - ProFootballTalk - “Yeah, I feel like it’s gonna matter a little bit,” Carter said in response. “Because, you know, NFL teams look deep into your life. But it could’ve been something I did back in elementary [school]. You know, I’m pretty sure they’d know. So you know, this coming out at the time it did come out I’m pretty sure is going to affect a little bit.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schmitz' All 22uesday: Re-reviewing Fields’ mid-season + pre-Draft talk - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. talks through various Chicago Bear draft scenarios as well as the tape of mid-season Justin Fields live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!

Wiltfong: How early will Keeanu Benton and Joe Tippmann be drafted? - Windy City Gridiron - We spoke with Colten Bartholomew, who covers Wisconsin football for several outlets, about defensive tackle Keeanu Benton and center Joe Tippmann.

Zimmerman's Hot Take Tuesday: in the movie Draft Day, Sonny Weaver blew it - Windy City Gridiron - It’s time to admit the truth, Sonny Weaver, in Draft Day, did a rotten job at the NFL Draft

Householder: The new Chicago Bears are here - Windy City Gridiron - It’s an exciting time to be a Chicago Bears fan, but will it pay off?

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home!

