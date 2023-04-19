Bill Zimmerman on NBC Sports Chicago talking Bears, Jalen Carter, OL options, and more

In case you missed it, earlier tonight, Bill Zimmerman, our Deputy Editor and host of the Bears Banter Podcast, was the lead guest with David Haugh on Wednesday’s Football Night in Chicago. You can check out his full appearance in the embed above courtesy of NBC Sports Chicago.

With the NFL Draft about a week away, Bill discussed what the Chicago Bears could do in the first round. They talked Jalen Carter, offensive tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Darnell Wright, some trade back scenarios, and Haugh even asked Bill his thoughts on running back Bijan Robinson. They capped the segment by going over their top five best late-round draft picks by the Bears since 2000.

The full ten-minute video is above, but here are a couple of clips from Twitter.

Is Jalen Carter a real option for the Bears at nine overall?

.@ZimmermanSXM breaks down the Jalen Carter situation from the Bears' lens #FNIC pic.twitter.com/AX8PmM4e7R — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) April 19, 2023

Which offensive lineman makes the most sense for Chicago, either at nine overall or in a trade-back scenario?

.@ZimmermanSXM weighs the options for offensive tackles in the first round for the Bears #FNIC pic.twitter.com/Xnr1Pembnj — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) April 19, 2023

