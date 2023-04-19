 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bill Zimmerman on NBC Sports Chicago talking Bears, Jalen Carter, OL options, and more

Check out this 10 minutes segment on NBC’s Football Night in Chicago featuring our guy Bill Zimmerman!

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. and Bill Zimmerman
Bill Zimmerman talks Bears on NBC’s Football Night in Chicago

In case you missed it, earlier tonight, Bill Zimmerman, our Deputy Editor and host of the Bears Banter Podcast, was the lead guest with David Haugh on Wednesday’s Football Night in Chicago. You can check out his full appearance in the embed above courtesy of NBC Sports Chicago.

With the NFL Draft about a week away, Bill discussed what the Chicago Bears could do in the first round. They talked Jalen Carter, offensive tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Darnell Wright, some trade back scenarios, and Haugh even asked Bill his thoughts on running back Bijan Robinson. They capped the segment by going over their top five best late-round draft picks by the Bears since 2000.

The full ten-minute video is above, but here are a couple of clips from Twitter.

Is Jalen Carter a real option for the Bears at nine overall?

Which offensive lineman makes the most sense for Chicago, either at nine overall or in a trade-back scenario?

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

