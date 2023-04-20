Making Monsters: Keion White’s best football is ahead of him

Taylor Doll continues her "Beyond the 9th Pick" series chatting about potential draft picks for the Chicago Bears beyond the ninth selection in the NFL Draft. In this episode, she talks to Andy Demetra, the play-by-play voice for Georgia Tech Football, and they cover defensive lineman Keion White.

White started his collegiate career at tight end with Old Dominion, and he looked like their tight end of the future after his 2018 redshirt freshman season, but they moved him to defensive end in 2019. That year he racked up 19 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks and was named Second-Team All-Conference USA, but he didn't play the following season due to the Covid pandemic.

He transferred to Georgia Tech in 2021, but a broken ankle in a pick-up basketball game limited him to just four games that year. He broke out a season ago with 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss, and looks to have a chance to sneak into the first round.

"From being around Keion these past two seasons, he has a very professional approach to everything that he does, and that really pops," Demetra tells Taylor in her podcast. "It's not something that you're necessarily going to see in sixty minutes on a Saturday, but when you're in proximity to Keion White every other day of the week, you see it. You see the tone that he sets within, not only his position group, but the Georgia Tech defense."

He's a hard worker, a team leader, and an athletic 6'5', 285 pounds, which makes him a versatile player that could play in many schemes.

Check out Taylor's latest Making Monsters right here for more on White and his potential in the NFL.

