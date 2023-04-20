The Bear’s Den, April 20, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears hire Darby Dunnagan as video operations director - Chicago Sun-Times - The former Northwestern employee will be the highest-ranking female across all video departments league-wide.

The CHGO Bears NFL Draft Database: Get access to our big board and exclusive insights on the top prospects - CHGO - The 2023 NFL Draft is just days away and you want to be prepared as possible. Enter the 2023 CHGO Bears NFL Draft Database! This valuable resource was created specifically for our Diehards to help you stay up-to-date for one of the most important drafts in Chicago Bears history! Adam Hoge, Will DeWitt, Nicholas Moreano

Bears mock draft mania: Who made best picks on Under Center Podcast? - NBC Sports Chicago - The Under Center Podcast crew went around drafting players as "Bears GM." Seven selections ranging from first-round picks to Day 3 hopefuls. Who won?

Trey Lance trade rumors reminder Bears can't waste Justin Fields gift - NBC Sports Chicago - The 49ers "like" Trey Lance but are clearly shopping him. It's a reminder of the gift they gave the Bears in passing on Justin Fields and everything that hinges on the upcoming season.

NFL Draft 2023: Bears have elite, under-the-radar options at tackle - NBC Sports Chicago - Paris Johnson Jr., Peter Skoronski, and Broderick Jones headline the tackle class, but they aren't the only ones who should have the Bears' attention.

How Bears may trade down in 2023 NFL draft, again - NBC Sports Chicago - There are a few scenarios that could lead Bears GM Ryan Poles to slide down in the draft again, and recoup even more picks.

Skoronski stands apart in NFL Draft class of legacy players - 670 - Peter Skoronski looks like a custom-built NFL offensive lineman. He stands 6-foot-4, weighs 313 pounds and has 10-inch hands. He earned all-Big Ten honors three straight years at Northwestern.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Fueled by Deion Sanders, Colorado sells out season tickets for first time since 1996 - ProFootballTalk - Deion Sanders is already delivering for the University of Colorado.

Tua Tagovailoa admits he considered retirement - ProFootballTalk - “Yeah, I think I considered it, you know, for a time, having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kind of conversations,” Tagovailoa said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: Finalized top 150 big board and top 10 positional rankings - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares a glimpse into what his finalized rankings look like for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Silverstein: Goodbye dear friend - A love letter to Soldier Field - Windy City Gridiron - Prepping for the end of Bears football in the elements

