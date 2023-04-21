The Bear’s Den, April 21, 2025

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Darnell Wright takes over No. 1 spot - NBC Sports Chicago - With one week to go, Bears Insider Josh Schrock releases a revamped big board with a new No. 1 player and several fast risers.

2023 NFL draft prospects from Chicago Bears may pick - NBC Sports Chicago - There are plenty of NFL prospects from the Chicagoland Area in this year’s draft.

Bears could get another big trade chance in draft thanks to QB uncertainty - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears made a smart move when they traded the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers. But the shifting draft winds could give them an opportunity to make another big draft trade.

NFL mock draft from PFF has Bears picking Darnell Wright - NBC Sports Chicago - The latest NFL mock draft from PFF has the Bears trading with the Steelers, then drafting an offensive tackle.

Dannehy: When it Comes to the Draft, Expect the Expected - Da Bears Blog - One of the biggest misconceptions about Ryan Poles’ first NFL Draft is that he didn’t draft for need.

Emma: 10 prospects Bears could draft with No. 9 overall pick - 670 - With the start of the NFL Draft looming next Thursday, here’s a breakdown of 10 prospects whom the Bears could realistically end up selecting with the No. 9 overall pick.

Bijan Robinson & the Chicago Bears: Ranking Running Backs in the NFL Draft - On Thursday’s CHGO Bears Podcast, the guys discuss their top running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft.

INFANTE DRAFT GUIDE

WCG’s lead draft analyst Jacob Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft guide is out now on his Patreon! Make sure to subscribe if you haven’t already. For just $1 a month, you’ll get access to his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft for each team, in-depth scouting reports, player comparisons and more exclusive content! Ken’s Note: Denmaster Ken recommended!

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Matt Patricia's hiring now official - ProFootballTalk - Patricia is leaving the Patriots to become the Eagles’ senior defensive assistant.

Ron Rivera on Chase Young option: We'll wait until May 2 - ProFootballTalk - NFL teams have until May 2 to exercise their fifth-year options for 2020 first-round picks and the Commanders don’t plan on jumping the gun.

Trevor Lawrence: I think we've set a new standard of who we're going to be - ProFootballTalk - “I think we can’t really focus on the expectations,” Lawrence said. “Obviously, you’re doing something right when the expectations raise for your team. That’s just a by-product of the success we had last year, but still, last year didn’t end the way we wanted it to.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Bear Bones: A Chicago Bears podcast Mock Draft Extravaganza! - Windy City Gridiron - Join our Bears Bones War Room LIVE at FIVE!

Infante's 2023 NFL Draft interview: Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst speaks with one of the best ball-hawks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sunderbruch: The Ultimate 2023 Draft Team (and a Positional Consensus Board) - Windy City Gridiron - If you could make a complete NFL team only out of the top prospects in this upcoming draft, what would it look like? Who would the starters be, and who would not make the cut down to the final 53?

Wiltfong's NFL Draft 2023: Keion White’s best football is ahead of him - Windy City Gridiron - Andy Demetra, the play-by-play voice for Georgia Tech Football, gives us the inside scoop on defensive lineman Keion White.

