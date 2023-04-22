Making Monsters: Jayden Reed will bring versatility to the NFL

I hope you haven't missed any of Taylor Doll's "Beyond the 9th Pick" Making Monsters podcast series, but if you have, scroll back through the WCG channel to catch up. She's been interviewing columnists, beat reporters, radio hosts, and play-by-play announcers who have spent years following the collegiate careers of many NFL Draft prospects. Her latest show is about Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed, who is from Naperville, Illinois, and to get the inside scoop on him, she spoke with Chris Solari, who covers the Spartans for the Detroit Free Press.

Reed was Second-Team All-MAC as a freshman at Western Michigan in 2018 before transferring to East Lansing for three years. He was Second-Team All-Big 10 in 2021 and 2022, even though he battled through a freak injury for part of his senior season. He eventually recovered fully, had a fantastic week at the Senior Bowl, and now he's getting day two draft buzz.

Even though he's only 5'11" and 187 pounds, Solari says he's "sturdy" and "strong" and can definitely work the middle of the field. He's probably a slot receiver in the NFL, but he can play outside and also has return skills. "He's a tremendous high-point guy," Solari added before lauding Reed's vision and elusiveness.

Check out Taylor's latest Making Monsters here for more on Jayden Reed and how he could fit in on the Chicago Bears.

