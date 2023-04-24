The Bear’s Den, April 24, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ NFL draft tackle decision might be Darnell Wright vs. Peter Skoronski - NBC Sports Chicago - There are four top tackles in the 2023 NFL Draft. Any could help the Bears. But Ryan Poles’ calculus at No. 9 might come down to Darnell Wright vs. Peter Skoronski, with no clear answer.

2023 NFL mock draft if things get weird for Bears, Ryan Poles - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears see several curveballs in our latest mock draft. How do they respond?

Pat Fitzgerald disregards reports about Peter Skoronski’s short arms - NBC Sports Chicago - Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald pries teams to look at Peter Skoronski’s tape before making assumptions about his physical characteristics.

Who the “Experts” Have the Bears Taking at Nine (With My Prediction!) - Da Bears Blog - There is no question that Ryan Poles prefers not to make a selection at nine. But operating under the assumption he’ll have no other choice, here is a survey of who folks out there believe he’ll take.

The deal for No. 1 revisited: Could Bears GM Ryan Poles have gotten more? - Chicago Sun-Times - The No. 1 overall pick might be even more valuable now than in March. But it probably wasn’t worth the risk for Poles to wait. “When you include the player they got in DJ Moore, I don’t know that they would have been able to do better,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said.

History lesson: First-round success a must for Bears GM Ryan Poles - Chicago Sun-Times - In next week’s draft, the Bears’ second-year GM has his first chance to succeed where predecessors Jerry Angelo, Phil Emery and Ryan Pace failed, by changing the Bears’ trend of first-round draft picks who either under-performed or didn’t have staying power — or both.

What tight ends from the 2023 NFL Draft Class make sense for the Chicago Bears? - On Friday's CHGO Bears Podcast, Will DeWitt and Nicholas Moreano discuss their top tight ends in the 2023 NFL Draft Class.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Jets, Packers have reportedly resumed Aaron Rodgers trade talks - ProFootballTalk - With Friday night marking the moment that the clock strikes 12 on a trade of Aaron Rodgers from the Packers to the Jets, it makes sense for the two teams to resume their communications. They reportedly have.

INFANTE DRAFT GUIDE

WCG’s lead draft analyst Jacob Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft guide is out now on his Patreon! Make sure to subscribe if you haven’t already. For just $1 a month, you’ll get access to his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft for each team, in-depth scouting reports, player comparisons and more exclusive content! Ken’s Note: Denmaster Ken recommended!

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

2023 NFL Draft: Who is the 1 defensive lineman you want the Bears to draft? - Windy City Gridiron - This five-part WCG round table is all about the 2023 NFL Draft, and next up is the defensive line.

Zimmerman: Round 2 Tackle Options for Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears need a tackle, if they don’t take one in round one of the NFL Draft, here’s three names to consider.

Infante: The 10 best interior offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft, ranked - SBNation.com - Taking a look at the top 10 interior offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears NFL Draft: Best draft pick in each round this century - Windy City Gridiron - Taking a look at the best draft picks the Bears have made in each round during the 2000s

Jonhelmkamp: Three Players That Could Draw Trade-Up Interest at 9th Pick - Windy City Gridiron - If these players are on the board for Chicago at 9th overall, look for a second trade down.

Wiltfong: Congrats to x160630, our 2023 WCG Member Mock Draft Champion! - Windy City Gridiron - We have a new champ!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.