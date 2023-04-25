The Bear’s Den, April 25, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Chicago Bears post perfect reaction to Aaron Rodgers trade - NBC Sports Chicago - The Chicago Bears finally play in an NFC North without Aaron Rodgers, and they posted the perfect reaction to the news on social media.

Report: Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to New York Jets for multiple picks - NBC Sports Chicago - The New York Jets reportedly have acquired four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster trade.

ESPN analyst thinks Bears trade back if Jalen Carter isn’t there - NBC Sports Chicago - ESPN Draft analyst Todd McShay thinks the Chicago Bears will trade back if Jalen Carter isn’t available at No. 9.

Bears select Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr in Peter King’s latest mock draft - NBC Sports Chicago - In Peter King’s latest mock draft, he has the Bears taking an offensive tackle.

Amateur Analysis Has Clouded, Confused the Draft (and Everything Else) - Da Bears Blog - When it comes to evaluations, these individuals do yeoman’s work. But when it comes to the establishment of draft value, their opinions don’t really hold water.

Jets complete trade to acquire Aaron Rodgers from Packers - 670 - At long last, the Jets have completed the trade to bring future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to New York as their new starting quarterback, according to multiple reports Monday afternoon.

Aaron Rodgers Trade: Brian Gutekunst won his staredown with the Jets - Acme Packing Company - The Packers received up to the equivalent of a third overall pick in exchange for the 39-year-old quarterback

Brian Gutekunst on trading Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers: There's risk in the NFL - ProFootballTalk - First, it was Davante Adams. Now, it’s Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers is expected to wear No. 8 in New York - ProFootballTalk - Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath gave his blessing to have his retired jersey unretired for Aaron Rodgers, because what else was Namath going to do? If he’d done anything else, he’d look like a poor sport. Fortunately, Rodgers is reportedly doing the right thing, too.

Goodbye and good riddance to Aaron Rodgers - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears can sleep easier now that the Packers have traded Rodgers to the Jets.

Bears celebrate Aaron Rodgers trade, but no guarantee rivalry with Packers will shift - Chicago Sun-Times - Regardless, the Bears and Packers both feel like they rid themselves of a problem Monday.

Packers trading Bears nemesis Aaron Rodgers to Jets - Chicago Sun-Times - He went 25-5 in 30 meetings with the Bears. The Packers have won 13 of their last 14 games against the Bears.

Why the Bears should draft a backup quarterback - Chicago Sun-Times - With or without the injury, Brock Purdy became the best argument for the Bears — and anyone in the NFL — to select a quarterback on Saturday, the third day of the draft.

2023 NFL mock draft: Bears fill every hole thanks to trade down - NBC Sports Chicago - Draft week has finally arrived, as has Bears Insider Josh Schrock's final (?) mock, which includes a trade down, a Day 2 wide receiver, and a whole lot of D-line help.

Inside Darnell Wright's impressive Bears visit, pre-draft rise - NBC Sports Chicago - Darnell Wright's draft rise is the product of a quiet confidence and unbridled excitement about how great he can be. After an impressive visit to Halas Hall and a talk with Velus Jones, the Bears and the OT might be a perfect match.

Aaron Rodgers trade: Packers, Jets finalize deal with Round 1 pick swap plus No. 42 - Acme Packing Company - Green Bay got almost everything they were looking for and gave up almost nothing extra.

Wiltfong: Bears 2023 NFL Draft - Who do you want Chicago to take in round 1? - Windy City Gridiron - Vote in this week’s Chicago Bears poll!

2023 NFL Draft: Besides the trenches, who do you want the Bears to draft? - Windy City Gridiron - This five-part WCG round table is all about the 2023 NFL Draft, and after talking trenches the last two days, today it’s about the little guys.

Greg Gabriel’s 2023 Mock NFL Draft 1.0 - Windy City Gridiron - He’s not a fan of mocks, but he’s doing one for the people!

Sunderbruch: The Draft Research Project - Of Starters and Urgency - Windy City Gridiron - Roughly 65 drafted players a year end up as regular starters in the NFL. If teams are going to fill their rosters, they need their draft picks to count.

