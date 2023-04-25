Bears name Jack Sanborn and David Montgomery Brian Piccolo Award winners

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears announced that David Montgomery and Jack Sanborn were this year’s recipients of the Brian Piccolo Award.

According to the team’s site, “Every season, the Brian Piccolo Award is given to one rookie and one veteran who best exemplifies the courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication, and sense of humor of the late Bears running back.”

Sanborn accepted his award earlier today in a ceremony at Halas Hall.

“It’s incredibly special,” Sanborn said via 670 The Score. “I mean, the guys that you go through every day with, they see you the most of anyone, and then they’re the ones that vote you in something. Any award that’s voted on by your teammates, by the players, holds more weight.”

A 2022 undrafted free agent, Sanborn started six of the 14 games he played in, racking up 64 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, and a fumble recovery.

Montgomery, who signed with the Detroit Lions last month, also won this award as a rookie. During his final year in Chicago D-Mo had 1,117 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns, and his 3,609 career rushing yards are sixth all-time in Chicago history.

Bears running backs coach David Walker said of Montgomery, “his passion, willingness to be coached and want to improve…was on display every day he walked through these halls.”

You can check out Sanborn’s full presser in this video.