The Ultimate Chicago Bears Draft Preview

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped and you don’t want to miss it!

This is the ultimate NFL Draft preview podcast so make sure you give it a listen. Windy City Gridiron’s (and Bootleg Football’s) own EJ Snyder joins us for a lengthy conversation about how the draft could play out for the Chicago Bears. EJ discusses how he sees the top ten playing out and how that will impact Chicago, he discusses if he’d roll the dice on Jalen Carter, his reaction if the Bears draft Bijan Robinson, his thoughts on the top 4 tackles the Bears seem to be targeting, what a trade down in the first round could look like, what players he thinks would be wise picks for Chicago in rounds 2 and 3 and also gives us some day three sleepers that you should keep an eye on!

It’s a jam-packed podcast, and there’s no better way to get ready for Thursday, Friday and Saturday than checking out EJ’s fantastic draft analysis. Check it out below!