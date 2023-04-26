The Bear’s Den, April 26, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Jalen Carter a fit for the Bears’ philosophy? Top takeaways from the team’s pre-draft news conference - CHGO - Chicago Bears assistant general Ian Cunningham addressed the media two days before the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bears detail (sort of) trade-down approach in 2023 NFL Draft - NBC Sports Chicago - Will the Bears trade down from the No. 9 pick? All options are on the table with 48 hours until Round 1.

How Bears evaluated Jalen Carter after long NFL draft process - NBC Sports Chicago - It certainly doesn’t sound like the Bears have taken Jalen Carter off their draft board. Only question is: Will he fall to 9?

Bears favor ‘best player available’ over positional need - 670 - The Bears will prioritize selecting the best player available with the No. 9 overall pick rather than finding a prospect who fits a particular positional need, assistant general manager Ian Cunningham said Tuesday.

Bears mum on willingness to take a chance on Jalen Carter - 670 - While sharing his belief in Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter as a player, Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham revealed little about whether Chicago is willing to take a chance on the embattled Carter given his character concerns.

Bears name Montgomery, Sanborn as winners of Piccolo Award - 670 - The Bears on Tuesday named running back David Montgomery and linebacker Jack Sanborn as the winners of the Brian Piccolo Award, which honors those who best exemplify the courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication and sense of humor of the late Piccolo.

Bears appear comfortable with the possibility of drafting Jalen Carter - ProFootballTalk - The Bears could use the 3-technique as it’s the most important position in Matt Eberflus’ Tampa Two scheme. Will Chicago select Carter if he’s there when they draft ninth?

Bears are cooking with quality plans - Chicago Sun-Times - Team’s trajectory is on the rise, and for once, the fans are along for the ride

Offensive line is vital for Bears as they eye options in draft - Chicago Sun-Times - And they’re uniquely qualified to fix that problem, given that GM Ryan Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham specialize in that position.

Bears not tipping their hand on Jalen Carter - Chicago Sun-Times - The standout Georgia defensive tackle looks like a perfect fit as a 3-technique in Matt Eberflus’ defense. But character issues and a reputation for inconsistent effort could make it a risky call if Carter slips to No. 9 in the NFL Draft.

NFL Draft primer: How it works and where the Bears fit in - Chicago Sun-Times

Below is the Sun-Times’ draft primer, which explains how the draft works, how long it goes — and where the Bears are slated to pick.

The Bears NFL Draft preview podcast - Chicago Sun-Times

- What could the Halas Hall brain trust be planning?

For GM Ryan Poles, there’s a lot riding on the Bears’ 2023 draft - Chicago Sun-Times - He has a first-round pick Thursday for the first time in his career — and a team that was the NFL’s worst last season. He holds the safety net of the Panthers’ first overall pick next season — and their second-rounder the year after that — but needs to fix things now.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn: I understand why Bears fans are thrilled to see Aaron Rodgers go - Chicago Sun-Times - Long before he played for the Bears, Sanborn was rooting for them while growing up in Lake Zurich.

Sauce Gardner clarifies comments about how "easy" it will be to make playoffs with Aaron Rodgers - ProFootballTalk - “Most definitely,” Gardner replied. “We were a playoff team last year, you know, we just — we didn’t finish like we were supposed to. But with A-Rod joining and a few more new pieces, that just makes it like easy.”

Aaron Rodgers is finally gone to New York! Let the celebration begin! - On Tuesday's CHGO Bears After Dark Podcast, the guys discuss Aaron Rodgers leaving the NFC North and share their top takeaways from Ian Cunningham's presser.

PFT's one and only 2023 mock draft - ProFootballTalk - Once upon a time, we had umpteen annual mock drafts. We’ve evolved away from that in recent years.

Bengals pick up Joe Burrow's fifth-year option - ProFootballTalk - Justin Jefferson isn’t the only former LSU player to get a little money guaranteed on Tuesday.

Judge denies Brett Favre's effort to dismiss civil lawsuit over Mississippi welfare funds - ProFootballTalk - In the latest episode of As The Favre Turns, the Hall of Fame quarterback has failed to secure dismissal of civil claims made against him.

Zimmerman: NFL Draft 2023 - Ultimate Chicago Bears Draft Preview Podcast - Windy City Gridiron - EJ Snyder and Bill Zimmerman go in depth on the 2023 NFL Draft and break down what the Bears could do!

Wiltfong: Bears name Jack Sanborn and David Montgomery Brian Piccolo Award winners - Windy City Gridiron - A special day at Halas Hall as the 2022 Brian Piccolo Award winners are announced.

Jonhelmkamp: Ryan Poles Could Have Leverage If Bijan Robinson Is On The Board - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles could have the upper hand to keep Bijan Robinson away from NFC powerhouse.

Zimmerman's NFL Draft 2023: First Round Mock Draft plus Chicago Bears 4-round Mock - Windy City Gridiron - With the NFL draft almost upon us, check out how the first round and the Bears first several picks plays out!

