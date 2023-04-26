It’s official, Bears fans love mock drafts!

If you’re like me, you’ve read dozens of mock drafts about the Chicago Bears in the last few months and probably listened to a few podcasts about mock draft season too. But judging by the page views here at WCG, and our data from our podcast and video channels, there are a bunch of you guys that can’t get enough of mock drafts.

Tens of thousands of you guys are consuming mocks!

The last few mocks we did — Greg Gabriel’s 2023 Mock NFL Draft 1.0, Bill Zimmerman’s Mega Mock Draft: First Round and Bears Four Round Mock!, and Jacob Infante’s Final 7-round predictions — shot up the SB Nation NFL leader board. And that’s not just a final week of the draft bump; that’s how all our mock draft content has gone.

The people can’t get enough!

Even when the Bears aren’t such a prevalent part of the upcoming draft, the time between the end of the regular season and the NFL Draft is a golden time for our fans to eat up draft chatter.

No matter how bad your favorite team was previously, the offseason is a time for hope for all fanbases.

But this offseason was especially exciting for our fanbase, and the numbers prove it.

There are several mock draft simulators to choose from, but the one at Pro Football Focus has revealed which team is picked the most to play with, and our beloved Chicago Bears crushed the competition.