Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft Board

It was a long and arduous process, but we’ve finally done it. Our scouting staff has scouted hundreds and hundreds of NFL Draft prospects with the notion that they were scouting them for Luke Getsy’s offense and Alan Williams’ defense, all while keeping head coach Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S principle in mind.

This is our Chicago Bears Draft Board.

Since this board is specific to the Chicago Bears and their positional needs, positions like QB, LB, and RB might seem undervalued, while positions like iDL, EDGE, and OT might seem overvalued.

Our Building the Board scouting staff featured:

Jacob Infante (WR, OL, iDL, & EDGE) - @JacobInfante24

Quinten Krzysko (OL, TE, EDGE, & iDL) - @ButkusStats

Danny Meehan (RB & LB) - @DanMeehan90

Brandon Robinson (WR, CB, & S) - @BRobNFL

Robert Schmitz (CB, S, TE, & RB) - @RobertKSchmitz

Accessing our Building the Board Draft Guide

First, you will need access to the document, which is available in PDF and Google Sheets format right here:

If you are using the Google Sheets format, you can open the link and save a copy of it so you can edit as you see fit.

How do you save a copy for yourself? Easy. First, click “File” in the top left corner of the screen, then click “Make a Copy.” Click below for your desired format:

Make sure to “Make a Copy” of the document before you try to use it in Google Sheets.

Player Cards

The “Player Cards (Dropdown)” tab, you will find scouting information for our top ten at each position. There is one box on this sheet highlighted in orange. That orange box represents the dropdown box that you can use to change which draft prospect you are reviewing. Our top ten at each position can also be scrolled through in the PDF version.

(Edit: To ensure this works, make a copy of this form for yourself! It may not work on the public version!)

All of the strengths and weaknesses found in each player card are based on the opinion of our scouts after reviewing the game tape.

Here are a few notes for reviewing the player cards: