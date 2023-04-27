Chicago Bears NFL Draft results 2023

Keep it locked right here for all the news about the Bears draft!

The second NFL Draft of the Ryan Poles era is upon us, and this has the potential to be a franchise-altering three days. The Chicago Bears have a few obvious needs, but if we’re being honest, this roster has several holes, so any direction Poles takes would be helpful.

According to our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the odds on favorite position for the Bears to select first is offensive line at -175, with defensive line/edge next at +180. We’ll have an answer in a couple of hours.

Here are the draft picks the Bears currently have, and we will update this list as the picks are made and trades are executed.

Round 1, Pick 9 (from Carolina Panthers)

Round 2, Pick 53 (from Baltimore Ravens)

Round 2, Pick 61 (from Carolina Panthers)

Round 3, Pick 64

Round 4, Pick 103

Round 4, Pick 133 (from Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 5, Pick 136

Round 5, Pick 148 (from New England Patriots)

Round 7, Pick 218

Round 7, Pick 258 (Compensatory selection)

We’ll also compile all our articles, podcasts, and videos about Chicago’s selections in the story stream below.

Also, we’ll be streaming the entire night one of the draft live from Noon Whistle Brewing, so check out the show on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel.