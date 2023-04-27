 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Draft Results 2023: Chicago Bears take Darnell Wright with the 10th pick

The Chicago Bears have made Darnell Wright the first 1st-round draft pick of the Ryan Poles era.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Bowling Green at Tennessee Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the tenth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have selected Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright after trading back one spot with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears secure a plug-and-play, day-one starter at right tackle, and second-year pro Braxton Jones should be allowed to remain on the left side.

To move up one spot the Eagles gave a 2024 fourth-round pick and for an analysis of that trade, you can click here.

Wright was an outstanding pass blocker for the Volunteers, and with him seemingly set to slide right into Chicago’s right tackle spot, that means he’ll be blocking on the side that quarterback Justin Fields naturally rolls out to. Wright’s run blocking wasn’t his calling card in college, but some of that can be cleaned up with better technique.

He’s a good athlete, and his arm length is just a quarter inch under the magical 34’ threshold that so many teams covet, but it’s his ability as a pass blocker that has me excited for this selection.

We recorded an immediate reaction podcast about the selection, so check our Bill Zimmerman and Jacob Infante right here.

Poll

What grade do you give the Bears pick of Darnell Wright in the first-round after the trade with the Eagles?

view results
  • 57%
    A
    (440 votes)
  • 28%
    B
    (221 votes)
  • 8%
    C
    (64 votes)
  • 2%
    D
    (22 votes)
  • 2%
    F
    (18 votes)
765 votes total Vote Now

Check out the spider graph for Wright here from MockDraftable.

Make sure you subscribe to the Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel for all our audio coverage of this year’s draft and so much more.

Our video home is at 2nd City Gridiron, so be sure to subscribe there as well for our pods, player profiles, film breakdowns, plus other fun video content.

In This Stream

Chicago Bears NFL Draft results 2023

View all 6 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...