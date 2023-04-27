NFL Draft Results 2023: Chicago Bears take Darnell Wright with the 10th pick

With the tenth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have selected Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright after trading back one spot with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears secure a plug-and-play, day-one starter at right tackle, and second-year pro Braxton Jones should be allowed to remain on the left side.

Wright was an outstanding pass blocker for the Volunteers, and with him seemingly set to slide right into Chicago’s right tackle spot, that means he’ll be blocking on the side that quarterback Justin Fields naturally rolls out to. Wright’s run blocking wasn’t his calling card in college, but some of that can be cleaned up with better technique.

He’s a good athlete, and his arm length is just a quarter inch under the magical 34’ threshold that so many teams covet, but it’s his ability as a pass blocker that has me excited for this selection.

Bears fans, you guys got one of 'my guys' in this class with Darnell Wright to play RT.



Details on his game: https://t.co/0yGUufrySF



10 plays that encapsulate how he wins: pic.twitter.com/83VUMkw15V — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 28, 2023

Darnell Wright is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.68 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 43 out of 1293 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/Zf58aUj5rH pic.twitter.com/jsYyUGef6o — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 19, 2023

Check out the spider graph for Wright here from MockDraftable.

Darnell Wright is a very, very good player that already has tape at a #Bears position of need — he’s got some of the best pass pro tape in the draft *and* he did it on the right side, where Chicago will slot him from Day 1.



Justin Fields is a priority I am happy with that — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) April 28, 2023

