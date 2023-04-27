2023 NFL mock draft: Last-minute Round 1 predictions

It’s Draft Day.

The long-awaited 2023 NFL Draft will be kicking off today, and as is the case every year, it figures to be an entertaining three days of picks. This year feels especially chaotic, and while the No. 1 pick seems to be set in stone at this point, the rest of the selections appear completely unpredictable.

That won’t stop me from trying to predict the unpredictable, though!

With Round 1 kicking off Thursday night, I thought I’d run one last mock draft predicting the selections of the first round. This isn’t exactly what I would do in every team’s instance, but rather what I think they’ll do. I chose not to include trades in this mock, purely because they’re incredibly difficult to determine and play such a big factor in certain selections.

That said, let’s get into our final Round 1 mock draft before the 2023 NFL Draft.