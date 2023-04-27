2023 NFL mock draft: Last-minute Round 1 predictions

It’s Draft Day.
The long-awaited 2023 NFL Draft will be kicking off today, and as is the case every year, it figures to be an entertaining three days of picks. This year feels especially chaotic, and while the No. 1 pick seems to be set in stone at this point, the rest of the selections appear completely unpredictable.
That won’t stop me from trying to predict the unpredictable, though!
With Round 1 kicking off Thursday night, I thought I’d run one last mock draft predicting the selections of the first round. This isn’t exactly what I would do in every team’s instance, but rather what I think they’ll do. I chose not to include trades in this mock, purely because they’re incredibly difficult to determine and play such a big factor in certain selections.
That said, let’s get into our final Round 1 mock draft before the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- Houston Texans: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
- Arizona Cardinals: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
- Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
- Seattle Seahawks: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
- Detroit Lions: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
- Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
- Atlanta Falcons: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
- Chicago Bears: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
- Philadelphia Eagles: Peter Skoronski, OG, Northwestern
- Tennessee Titans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
- Houston Texans: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
- Green Bay Packers: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
- New England Patriots: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
- New York Jets: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
- Washington Commanders: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
- Detroit Lions: Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
- Seattle Seahawks: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
- Los Angeles Chargers: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
- Baltimore Ravens: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
- Minnesota Vikings: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
- New York Giants: John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
- Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
- Buffalo Bills: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
- Cincinnati Bengals: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
- New Orleans Saints: Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
- Philadelphia Eagles: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
- Kansas City Chiefs: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
