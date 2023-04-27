NFL Draft 2023: Watch the First Round with WCG’s Bear Bones

If you can’t make it out to Noon Whistle Brewing in Lombard, Illinois, for our Draft on Draft WCG meet-up, then here’s the next best thing. Mason West and Danny Meehan will be streaming their entire Bear Bones show live in the embed below.

Join them as they discuss the Chicago Bears and the first round of the NFL Draft with special streaming *guests Aaron Leming, Taylor Doll, Jeff Berckes (who will be LIVE from the NFL Draft in Kansas City), Ross Reed, Quinten Krzysko, plus a few live hits from those in attendance.

Mason and Danny are sure to have a wild night, so make sure you tune in and watch the draft with them. The show starts at 6:00 pm CT and will go on until the first round ends.

*Guests subject to change

