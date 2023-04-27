The Draft Day Bears Den, April 27, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

2023 NFL mock draft: Bears' trade down for Jaxon Smith-Njigba comes at cost - NBC Sports Chicago - After month's of mock drafts, Insider Josh Schrock let Bears Twitter play GM with the PFF simulator. The results? A costly trade down, a weapon for Justin Fields, a boom-bust DL, and some sneaky good Day 3 picks.

Bears keeping all options open to find offensive tackle in 2023 NFL Draft - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears are expected to target an offensive tackle in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. But could their belief in OL coach Chris Morgan could allow them to wait until Day 2 and address a different need in Round 1?

Reddit thinks Bears pick Texas RB Bijan Robinson in NFL Draft - NBC Sports Chicago - A person on a Chicago Bears subreddit believes the team will pick Texas running back Bijan Robinson in the 2023 NFL Draft.

2023 NFL Mock Draft as picked by beat reporters - NBC Sports Chicago - On the Under Center Podcast, beat reports made NFL Draft picks for their team to see how the board shakes out when the Bears come on the clock.

Bears select offensive tackle in Albert Breer's latest NFL mock draft - NBC Sports Chicago - In Albert Breer's latest NFL mock draft, he has the Bears taking an offensive tackle.

Blues and Reds: The Final Chicago Bears Big Board - Da Bears Blog - When creating a big board for the Chicago Bears ahead of tonight’s NFL Draft, it’s important to consider separate categories.

Bears got strong return for No. 1 pick in draft, but will it turn out to be good deal? - Chicago Sun-Times - What if they blew it by trading it away? What if all they needed to do was move down to No. 2, No. 3 or No. 7 to get a generational talent that might be lurking there? What if their best bet was to stand pat?

Ohio State OT Paris Johnson eager to reunite with Justin Fields if Bears draft him - Chicago Sun-Times - Offensive line is an urgent need for the Bears, and they should have first choice among those players at No. 9. Plus, checking in with Jalen Carter about his visit to Halas Hall.

NFL Draft will strongly shape Bears GM Ryan Poles’ rebuild after unloading No. 1 pick - Chicago Sun-Times - Every draft is equally about who you take and who you didn’t take, and at one point Poles could’ve taken anyone he wanted.

2023 NFL Draft: The Chicago Bears have five big needs heading into Thursday’s first round - CHGO - The 2023 NFL Draft is just a day away. Here are the top five needs for the Chicago Bears as the head into draft.

Aaron Rodgers: This isn't a one-and-done in my mind - ProFootballTalk - During his introductory press conference as a member of the Jets on Wednesday afternoon, quarterback Aaron Rodgers deflected a question about playing beyond 2023 by saying he was “just going to focus on this season.”

Aaron Rodgers blamed cell service at his house for not returning Brian Gutekunst's calls - ProFootballTalk - In his introductory news conference with the Jets, Rodgers wisecracked when asked about not responding to Gutekunst.

Aaron Rodgers: The Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely - ProFootballTalk - Rodgers noted that he knew the Jets have a good team because they “smoked” the Packers in Green Bay last season and that he wants “to be part of a team that can win it all” at this point in his career.

DaVon Hamilton agrees to three-year extension with Jaguars - ProFootballTalk - The Jaguars have locked up one of their key defensive players with a second contract.

Infante’s 2023 Bears mock draft: Final 7-round predictions - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst makes his final 7-round Bears mock draft of the 2023 NFL Draft cycle.

2023 NFL Draft: Which player do you hope does not end up on an NFC North rival? - Windy City Gridiron - We close out our five-part WCG round table by discussing the player we hope does not land in Green Bay, Minnesota, or Detroit.

NFL Draft 2023: What will Ricky Stromberg and Drew Sanders bring to the NFL? - Windy City Gridiron - Andrew Hutchinson of BestofArkansasSports.com lets us know all about NFL Draft prospects Ricky Stromberg and Drew Sanders.

