Twitter reacts to the Bears selection of Darnell Wright

The Chicago Bears made their first selection of the NFL Draft Thursday night.

After moving back with the Carolina Panthers to the number nine pick, there was a lot of excitement about who the pick could be.

Well the Bears got on the clock and nine and...traded again!

Just one spot, picking up an extra fourth round pick in exchange for the 10th pick, giving number nine to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles took Jalen Carter, the Georgia DT that many Bears fans were hoping Chicago would nab.

Carter is very good, but comes with some character and effort concerns.

The Bears handed Jalen Carter off to the Eagles. And so ... This is a move that will be debated citywide for a long time to come.



(Personally, I get it,) — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) April 28, 2023

Guessing the #Bears just weren’t gonna take Jalen Carter regardless then.



It wouldn’t make sense for Ryan Poles to go “I don’t know if I want Jalen Carter, make the decision for me”. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 28, 2023

Because another team wanted Carter enough to trade you an extra 4th rounder? https://t.co/B9fJsXZeSx — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) April 28, 2023

I’ve been saying this all week — if the #Bears didn’t want Jalen Carter, I can’t dispute them. We weren’t in the interview room, we just don’t know.



Culture has been a big talking point in Chicago — it’s clear Poles just didn’t want Carter. We’ll see whether they’re right! — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) April 28, 2023

Once the Bears were on the clock, they took Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

The #Bears have their RT. Darnell Wright out of Tennessee is the pick.



I was dead-wrong about Carter but at least they stuck to their length thresholds on OT & didn’t go Skronski. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) April 28, 2023

Darnell Wright has been seen as the best pure RT in this class. I had him mocked to the #Bears as a guy to target after trading down.



I love this pick for the Bears. Absolutely love it. HUGH upgrade at RT and instant starter. — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) April 28, 2023

Bears doing it Wright — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 28, 2023

With the 10th pick, the Chicago Bears select Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. 4 year starter for the Vols (42 games). Played mostly right tackle during his career (64% of snaps) but played left tackle in 2021 and spent time at right guard in 2019. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 28, 2023

passed on Pickens in 2022, passed on Jalen Carter in 2023



Ryan Poles and the Bears are clearly crossing anyone with perceived "character issues" off their list



Honestly if you'd told me last night the Bears were gonna end up with Darnell Wright (but didn't mention the trade) I'd have breathed a huge sigh of relief — Bayek of Sowa (@SowaTheArrogant) April 28, 2023

Darnell Wright. Tackles rarely make for an exciting pick, but the guy started a lot of games in the SEC against a lot of NFL talent and held his own. We needed this. #Bears — Sam Householder (@SamHouseholder) April 28, 2023

Really excited about adding Wright to the line. This felt like it had to happen, given the miss in FA but this is a good prospect ready to play.

Tomorrow, let's get that center! #Bears #NFLDraft https://t.co/Y690viWnm3 — Jeff Berckes (@gridironborn) April 28, 2023

Where Darnell Wright isn’t the most athletic OT — thus why I had a slight edge to Broderick Jones — he’s just one nasty motherfucker at RT.



He was the only player to shut Will Anderson down completely. Absolute monster for the #Bears to fill their hole at RT. — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) April 28, 2023

Darnell Wright is a damn good pick for the #Bears at No. 10.



If you're not taking Jalen Carter, moving back a spot for extra draft capital and taking your top OT available makes a lot of sense. Stud player in Wright, premium position, massive need. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 28, 2023

Darnell Wright is a "eat your vegetables" pick



It might not be what you really wanted, but it's good for you — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) April 28, 2023

Justin Fields approves of the Darnell Wright pick pic.twitter.com/C2tRR062Gm — Deadspin (@Deadspin) April 28, 2023

Anyone who doesn’t like the Bears pick just doesn’t understand football. It’s ultra important to have a strong O and D line. They will take care of DLine tomorrow — Greg Gabriel (@ggabefootball) April 28, 2023

And finally, a great thread of why this is a good pick for Chicago.

Bears fans, you guys got one of 'my guys' in this class with Darnell Wright to play RT.



Details on his game: https://t.co/0yGUufrySF



10 plays that encapsulate how he wins: pic.twitter.com/83VUMkw15V — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 28, 2023

