Twitter reacts to the Bears selection of Darnell Wright

The Chicago Bears made their first pick and Twitter went off.

By Sam Householder
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Bowling Green at Tennessee Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears made their first selection of the NFL Draft Thursday night.

After moving back with the Carolina Panthers to the number nine pick, there was a lot of excitement about who the pick could be.

Well the Bears got on the clock and nine and...traded again!

Just one spot, picking up an extra fourth round pick in exchange for the 10th pick, giving number nine to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles took Jalen Carter, the Georgia DT that many Bears fans were hoping Chicago would nab.

Carter is very good, but comes with some character and effort concerns.

Once the Bears were on the clock, they took Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

And finally, a great thread of why this is a good pick for Chicago.

Stay tuned to WCG for more reaction and analysis of all of Chicago’s picks.

