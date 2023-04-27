Chicago Bears Draft: You grade the Darnell Wright pick

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country.

The Chicago Bears were linked to Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright for a while now, and he was even the favorite for most fans if they could trade back from nine. Most speculation had the Bears trading further back than just ten, but plenty of analysts felt picking Wright at nine would have been a sound strategy too.

The Philadelphia Eagles were rumored to be enamored with Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, so they did what they had to do to ensure no one could jump them and trade with the Bears. Philly sent a 2024 fourth-rounder to Chicago for the right to move up one spot to get Carter.

Now that you’ve had a little time to allow Chicago’s trade back from nine and their subsequent selection of Wright to sink in, SB Nation Reacts wants to know your letter grade for this pick.