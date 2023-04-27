Film study: New Bears OT Darnell Wright a nasty, powerful Day 1 starter

With the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

A three-year full-time starter at the SEC level, Wright has ample tape against some of the top defenders in college football. He broke out in 2022, not having allowed a single sack and being named a first-team All-SEC player for his efforts.

He projects as an immediate starter for the Bears at right tackle, where he took a majority of his starts at the collegiate level. Chicago had a massive need at the position heading into the draft, and after selecting Wright, they upgraded at a premium position with an extremely talented prospect.

Right after the pick was made, I took to Twitter for my annual Bears draft pick analysis threads. This time, I broke down Wright’s strengths as a player and what makes him a player worth being excited about with Chicago’s first-round selection.

The #Bears finally found their star right tackle. Tennessee OT Darnell Wright is the pick at No. 10.

Wright is 333 pounds with long arms and a nasty punch at the point of attack.



For such a big guy, he bursts well off the line of scrimmage in pass protection, too. He tested insanely well at the Combine.

Wright is a fantastic run blocker who plays with a nasty demeanor at the point of attack.



He does a great job of generating power out of his lower half to drive defenders off the line of scrimmage.

When Wright lands his strikes accordingly, he has absurd grip strength.



He's not an offensive tackle you're beating with power, that's for sure.

If you’re looking for a game of Darnell Wright’s to watch, turn on the Bama tape.



He dominated against Will Anderson and helped Tennessee's offense in a major way.

Simply put, Darnell Wright is everything the #Bears want in an offensive tackle.



He's big, he's a solid athlete, he's super strong, and he plays with an insanely high motor. Day 1 starter at RT with Pro Bowl upside.