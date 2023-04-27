 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Film study: New Bears OT Darnell Wright a nasty, powerful Day 1 starter

WCG’s lead draft analyst takes a look at what Darnell Wright brings to the Bears.

By Jacob Infante
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Tennessee at Pitt Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

A three-year full-time starter at the SEC level, Wright has ample tape against some of the top defenders in college football. He broke out in 2022, not having allowed a single sack and being named a first-team All-SEC player for his efforts.

He projects as an immediate starter for the Bears at right tackle, where he took a majority of his starts at the collegiate level. Chicago had a massive need at the position heading into the draft, and after selecting Wright, they upgraded at a premium position with an extremely talented prospect.

Right after the pick was made, I took to Twitter for my annual Bears draft pick analysis threads. This time, I broke down Wright’s strengths as a player and what makes him a player worth being excited about with Chicago’s first-round selection.

